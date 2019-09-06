{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Harriette: I had a vivid dream the other night that my old boss appeared at an event and asked me how my marriage was going. I said, “Fine.” My husband and I have been married for more than 20 years. We have our ups and downs, but mostly I would say we are fine. In my dream, my boss looked at me intently and said, “No! Things are not fine.” I woke up with a start and wondered what this meant.

A few days later, my husband’s old college friend appeared, and they have been hanging out a lot. I joined them once, but mainly it has been the two of them. Normally that wouldn’t make a difference to me, but now I’m not so sure. Should I ask him if he is cheating? Should I tell my husband about my dream? What should I do? — Marriage Blues

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Dear Marriage Blues: Sit down with your husband and tell him about your dream. Describe it in detail, and tell him how jarring it was for you. Point out that because it woke you up with a start, you have begun to think about your life and wonder if your opinions about it reflect your husband’s. Ask him if he is content in your marriage. Tell him you think this dream was a reminder for both of you to check in with each other about how you feel and what you want for your futures. Encourage him to open up. Ask him if he feels there is any validity to your dream.

If your gut says that there may be something brewing between him and the old college friend, ask him. It’s better to get everything out on the table, but I wouldn’t lead with that. The friend may represent nothing, or they could be the sign of something deeper that needs to be addressed.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

Load comments