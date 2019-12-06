Reader wonders when to go to the hospital

Dear Harriette: In the past few weeks, I have learned about several friends or people that I know who have died in their sleep. It is scaring me so much. These people were pretty young -- in their 40s and 50s. Each seemed relatively healthy, though one woman had the flu or some other similar respiratory problem. They have got me so worried, I can hardly sleep.

My husband calls me a hypochondriac because I have gone to the hospital a few times when I have had heart palpitations or other weird chest pains. So far, the doctors have never figured out that anything is wrong with me. I have stopped going to the hospital since they never find anything, but sometimes I wake up or can't go to sleep because of weird chest pains. I don't want to die -- or waste time, energy and money rushing to the hospital. How can I know when it is time to go? -- Emergency

Dear Emergency: It is time for you to get a physical. Go to your doctor and get a complete health workup. Explain what you have experienced and also your fears surrounding recent deaths. Ask for medical guidance for yourself so that you can learn the warning signs of possible emergency situations. Talk to your doctor about anxiety. Figure out if you possibly are experiencing any type of anxiety right now and if you are eligible for some type of medical support during this period.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}