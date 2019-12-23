Reader wants to respect Jehovah's Witness mother-in-law

Dear Harriette: My mother-in-law is Jehovah's Witness. She explained to me that this means she doesn't celebrate any holidays. Her husband is a more mainstream Christian, so he does celebrate.

I'm so confused as to how to honor my mother-in-law and include her in our family festivities. In the past, I have invited my in-laws to come over during the holiday season, just not on Christmas Day. As they get older, though, I wonder if I should invite them to the dinner where everybody is present. I know they enjoy being together with everyone. But I worry that my mother-in-law might feel uncomfortable. What should I do? -- Being Welcoming

Dear Being Welcoming: Talk to your mother-in-law, and share with her what's on your mind. Tell her how much you want her to be part of the large family gathering. Point out the obvious: You do not want to offend her religious values and practices in any way, even as you truly want her to be part of all that you do this week. Ask her what you can do to make her feel comfortable. Invite her to attend. She may choose to come for the entire event or maybe at dessert, which will be after the height of the festivities.

