Reader wants to invite absentee dad to wedding

Dear Harriette: My parents broke up when I was a little kid. At first my dad would come around once or twice a month to see us, but after a few years, he hardly ever showed up.

I am now an adult. I live and work on my own, and my life is pretty good. I am about to get married, and I want to reconcile with my dad. I want him to be at my wedding and to be a part of my new life. I have contacted him, and he says he will come.

When I told my mother, she was upset. She says he hasn’t been in my life for anything, including paying child support. She can’t believe I want to have anything to do with him. How can I get her to understand that this is important to me? — Reconciliation

Dear Reconciliation: Your mother has a point. Beyond your father’s failings during your youth, which are sizeable, there is also the question as to where he stands today and whether he is ready, willing or able to be part of your life now. Just because you want this doesn’t mean it is going to happen.

