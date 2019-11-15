Reader's pushy friend will not take no for an answer

I have been trying to figure out how to approach the situation to create the chance for a good outcome. She called me the next day to find out if I had reached out to the woman yet. I'm afraid that if she is pushy like this with my other friend, it will not end up going well for either of us. How can I preserve both relationships when this one friend just won't let up? -- In the Middle

Dear In the Middle: If you truly don't think you should make this connection, don't do it. Stand up to your friend, and tell her why you don't think it's the right fit. In the best-case scenario, you can recommend someone else who might be better suited to your friend. Think long and hard for another person who would be able to welcome your friend's pushy manner better. If nobody comes to mind, you can just say no to her. Or if you think the project she is representing is a good one but her demeanor is the problem, you could reach out to the person she requested and tell her that you know someone who has a great idea; you aren't sure if it's a fit, but you think it could be worth it for her to consider. Establishing a caveat could protect you. But beware, even lukewarm recommendations can seem much stronger to the person receiving them -- especially if you are highly regarded. So you must protect your reputation as you navigate this tricky situation.