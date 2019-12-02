Reader's preteen daughter needs to start wearing a bra
0 comments
Sense and Sensitivity

Reader's preteen daughter needs to start wearing a bra

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Harriette: My daughter is 10 years old, and she is already developing like a teenager. I am torn as to how to deal with this. When I was growing up, my mother made me wear undershirts until I was a teenager. She said that a nice girl shouldn’t wear a bra until she is a teen. My daughter clearly needs to wear a bra. Without one, she is actually drawing more attention to her body than if she had more control of her budding breasts. I feel like I should get her fitted for a bra, but I keep hearing my mother’s voice in my head. How can I reconcile this and support my child? — Growing Pains

Dear Growing Pains: It is time for you to listen to your own voice. Your instincts are telling you the right thing. Your child needs support for the body she is in, not the one you wish she inhabited. Keeping your mother’s sentiments in mind, you can be sure to get her “appropriate” bras.

There are bras designed for teens, including many without underwire, which you should choose for health reasons as well as presentation reasons. Look for sports bras that provide support without glamorizing. Avoid push-up bras or those marketed as “sexy.” Take her to a store where a knowledgeable salesperson can help you make smart decisions. Be upbeat when you talk to your daughter. She is likely uncomfortable and possibly confused by the changes in her body. The way you respond to her will make all the difference in how she embraces the woman she is becoming.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Column

Woman embarrassed to have health issues

Dear Harriette: I am 60 years old, and I feel like I am fitting a stereotype for too many people my age. A few years ago, I started having lit…

Art Cyr: Turkey remains vital
Column

Art Cyr: Turkey remains vital

On Nov. 13, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan of Turkey visited in Washington with his counterpart in the United States, Donald Trump. Both leader…

Column

New cystic fibrosis treatment brings hope

Dear Doctor: Our godson has cystic fibrosis, and seeing him struggle these past eight years has been hard. Is the new drug Trikafta we’ve been…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News