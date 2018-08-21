Dear Harriette: My husband likes to walk around the house naked. This was fine before we had children, but I think it is inappropriate now. Our daughter is about to turn 3. While she is too young to really know what she's seeing, I don't want her to have his private parts in her line of sight at all. If we have a son eventually, my husband may want to be naked around him on occasion so that our boy can see how a man's body develops, but I draw the line with him being so open around a girl. How do I get him to put his clothes back on? -- Streaking Dad, Cleveland
Dear Streaking Dad: Remind your husband that when you two decided to have a family, you knew that certain things would naturally change. One of them needs to be how he dresses at home. Point out that you do not want your daughter to see his naked body because you don't think it is appropriate. He can wear boxer shorts or some other comfortable clothing, but put your foot down about nudity. Suggest that both of you teach your daughter about modesty, which includes covering your private parts. You can add that if he has a son, there may come times when they share this moment in a locker room or elsewhere, but it should be different for him and his daughter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.