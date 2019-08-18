Dear Harriette: I just learned that my co-worker had a heart attack. He is in his mid-50s and way fitter than I am. I was shocked. When I asked him a few questions, I learned that he comes from a family of people with heart disease, and most of the people in his immediate family died before they were his age or close to his age.
My co-worker seems to be taking this seriously, but he also admitted that he has worked two jobs for most of his life and he feels like he needs to keep doing that in order to take care of his family. He says he knows this could cost him his life, but he doesn't know how to slow down. What can I do to help him make a different decision? He is married with young kids. I can't imagine him dying. -- Saving My Friend
Dear Saving My Friend: You can encourage him to think about the big picture. It might be tough to have fewer dollars to spread around, but if he is gone, his family will not just be without him, but also without any of his income. Encourage him to think about them and do whatever the doctor says to stay as healthy as possible. Retiring from one of his two jobs is something for him to consider.
