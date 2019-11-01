Dear Harriette: I have a spending problem. I can’t seem to stop myself from buying things online. Plus whenever I go out to the mall or something, I can’t just look. I end up buying something. I don’t know why I have this compulsion. My house is overrun with stuff that I have bought but don’t need and have nowhere to store. I think I have a problem. I am not rich and cannot afford all this stuff. But I can’t seem to stop, either. HELP! — Compulsive Shopper
Dear Compuslive Shopper: Thank you for speaking up about your problem. You are not alone. Thousands of people in our country suffer from this compulsion. You have taken the first step by admitting that you have a problem in the first place.
Experts suggest that compulsive shopping usually masks a deeper problem with self-esteem in one way or another. To release yourself from this habit, it is best to go to therapy, where you can talk honestly about your life and your choices to a professional who can help you to develop healthier habits.
For support, contact theshulmancenter.com/overspending-shopping-addiction.html or Debtors Anonymous at debtorsanonymous.org.
