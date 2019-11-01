{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Harriette: I have a spending problem. I can’t seem to stop myself from buying things online. Plus whenever I go out to the mall or something, I can’t just look. I end up buying something. I don’t know why I have this compulsion. My house is overrun with stuff that I have bought but don’t need and have nowhere to store. I think I have a problem. I am not rich and cannot afford all this stuff. But I can’t seem to stop, either. HELP! — Compulsive Shopper

Dear Compuslive Shopper: Thank you for speaking up about your problem. You are not alone. Thousands of people in our country suffer from this compulsion. You have taken the first step by admitting that you have a problem in the first place.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Experts suggest that compulsive shopping usually masks a deeper problem with self-esteem in one way or another. To release yourself from this habit, it is best to go to therapy, where you can talk honestly about your life and your choices to a professional who can help you to develop healthier habits.

For support, contact theshulmancenter.com/overspending-shopping-addiction.html or Debtors Anonymous at debtorsanonymous.org.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Harriette Cole is a lifestylist and founder of DREAMLEAPERS, an initiative to help people access and activate their dreams. You can send questions to askharriette@harriettecole.com or c/o Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments