Dear Harriette: I feel like such a loser. I had a great career earlier in my life, but I lost my job almost 10 years ago. Since then, I have had small projects here and there, but nothing has stuck. Now I'm approaching my 60s, and I have nothing to show for it. At this rate, I will never be able to retire. I feel like such an idiot. I have met people with no education and with menial jobs who have saved way more than I have and who are set for their twilight years. I don't know what to do. I feel like it's too late for me, but I have to figure out something. — Sad and Broke
Dear Sad and Broke: Stop comparing yourself to other people. That will not help you. You can silently thank the people whose examples you see for showing you that it is possible to build a life and save even when they don't have a high-paying job. This is proof that it's not too late for you. Look around at all of the jobs in your area, including those well beyond your current area of expertise. What "menial" jobs pay fairly well that you believe you can do? Apply for those in the midst of other things. To be successful in your search, you have to genuinely value any job that you apply for. You have to be ready to defend your reasoning for why you should be hired, and go for it.
