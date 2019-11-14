Reader can't move past childhood

Dear Harriette: When I was growing up, my parents never had enough money to buy gifts for us kids. We were a family of seven, and money did not stretch that far. So every year at Christmas, my mother would bake a cake or make something else for us to eat that everybody could share.

I have not been able to get past what happened to me as a child in order to be there for my children. I have two kids, and my husband and I have good jobs. We can afford to give them multiple gifts — not extravagant, but something. Still, I can’t seem to get there. I find it so hard to shop for them because I get lost in thoughts of my past. What can I do to break through? — Frozen

Dear Frozen: Why not bake a cake with your kids to celebrate the holidays? You can make that a tradition in a way that honors what your mother was able to do for you.