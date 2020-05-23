RCEDC continues to support local businesses

Since 1983, the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) has been instrumental in recruiting new businesses and development to Racine County, as well as supporting local businesses through financial and technical assistance. The results from these activities are consistent with our mission to increase the local property tax base through new development and to support businesses that retain and create jobs.
At the end of 2019, we completed our three-year strategic plan with a total of 60 expansion and recruitment projects with $700 million in private investment, creating 1,450 new jobs. Industries assisted included manufacturing, retail, service, hospitality and health services. Project sizes varied from small business loans of $5,000 to recruitment projects of more than $50 million in private investment.
Loan, grant programs
Additionally, we were responsible to market and administer loan and grant programs on behalf of Racine County and local communities. One of the most popular programs has been the Racine County Matching Grant Program. Racine County has funded this program for many years with a goal to support small business owners who need to engage consultants for marketing, training and other growth-related expenses. Over the last three years we were pleased with the increased number of disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) that utilized this program. In 2017, 28% of the RCEDC projects were with DBEs and in 2019 our numbers grew to 41%. Each year, eligible businesses (veteran-owned, ethnic minority-owned, woman-owned or manufacturers) can apply for this $5,000 matching grant.
RCEDC has been lending to area businesses for decades with 500 loans approved. The benefits of these loan programs are well known by business and financial institutions. To assist growing businesses in retaining cash, RCEDC loan programs only require 10% equity from borrowers. With the added benefit of low-interest rates that are fixed, it is understandable why the programs are so popular. RCEDC loan sizes vary from $5,000 to $5 million and support industries ranging from hospitality and service to manufacturing and distribution. As of March 2020, interest rates are at an all-time low. Current applicants will enjoy a 25-year loan with a fixed interest rate of 2.88%.
Leadership Council
RCEDC is led by the Leadership Council which is comprised of 30 volunteers that include major employers, community leaders and chief elected officials. By having this direct link to communities, RCEDC is able to better understand and meet current community needs. In 2019, Burlington’s Common Council funded a local loan and grant program with goals to recruit new businesses and support existing, growing businesses. In less than a year, RCEDC staff assisted six Burlington businesses with their expansion needs using this program. In a neighboring community, the Village of Waterford leadership asked RCEDC to allocate a portion of an existing loan program to support local businesses negatively impacted by road construction. Since the rollout of the Waterford program, 10 loans have been approved.
The solution-driven, nimble nature of RCEDC’s leadership allows RCEDC staff the flexibility to adjust and develop programs as they are needed by our business community. New programs will continue to be developed and featured on RCEDC’s website, RCEDC.org, along with staff contacts and applications readily available. Contact RCEDC today so we can support your business with its financial and technical needs.
Jenny Trick is executive director of the Racine County Economic Development Corporation.
