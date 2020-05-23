RCEDC continues to support local businesses

Since 1983, the Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) has been instrumental in recruiting new businesses and development to Racine County, as well as supporting local businesses through financial and technical assistance. The results from these activities are consistent with our mission to increase the local property tax base through new development and to support businesses that retain and create jobs.

At the end of 2019, we completed our three-year strategic plan with a total of 60 expansion and recruitment projects with $700 million in private investment, creating 1,450 new jobs. Industries assisted included manufacturing, retail, service, hospitality and health services. Project sizes varied from small business loans of $5,000 to recruitment projects of more than $50 million in private investment.

Loan, grant programs

Additionally, we were responsible to market and administer loan and grant programs on behalf of Racine County and local communities. One of the most popular programs has been the Racine County Matching Grant Program. Racine County has funded this program for many years with a goal to support small business owners who need to engage consultants for marketing, training and other growth-related expenses. Over the last three years we were pleased with the increased number of disadvantaged business enterprises (DBE) that utilized this program. In 2017, 28% of the RCEDC projects were with DBEs and in 2019 our numbers grew to 41%. Each year, eligible businesses (veteran-owned, ethnic minority-owned, woman-owned or manufacturers) can apply for this $5,000 matching grant.