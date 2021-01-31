Rams roll the dice with Stafford

That was the case with cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Rams didn't get an extension on him when they made a trade with Jacksonville and subsequently signed him to a record-breaking deal.

Regardless, the news of the moment is the Rams were able to wriggle out of the handcuffs of Goff's contract and acquire a highly respectable quarterback looking to make the most of that talent in his second act. Is Stafford worth two first-round picks and a third? That will be hotly debated, especially if he doesn't make an immediate and dramatic impact. But the Rams had to sweeten the deal enough that the Lions would take Goff's massive contract off their books.

The Rams upgraded at quarterback, and they didn't have to go to lengths they would deeply regret to get one. They didn't have to, say, trade Aaron Donald.

Giving up two first-round picks is steep. But if you figure a Hall of Fame general manager hits on about 50% of selections in the opening round — if he gets two good starters out of four first-rounders that's a respectable rate — then a pair of first-rounders isn't too much ... as long as team is getting a franchise quarterback.

There's no easy path to winning in the NFL, and no sure-fire formula for success.