RAMAC and Workforce Development: Part of our plan

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The other path we are following presents a tremendous opportunity for RAMAC, our schools and our businesses to partner in an effort to address the workforce needs. Starting this spring, RAMAC will be leading its workforce development efforts via a nationally recognized program, Talent Pipeline Management (TPM). RAMAC will act as the coordinator and facilitator of this business-led, demand-driven approach to close the skills gap that builds talent supply chains aligned to dynamic business needs. The demands of today’s economy require a strategic alignment between classroom and career, so through this approach, employers plan an expanded leadership role as “end-customers” of our education and training systems.

Our neutral position among the entities involved in this pipeline development makes RAMAC the perfect, and recommended, organization to oversee and deliver on the promise of ensuring a renewable supply of a skilled and job-ready workforce. Our partners in the TPM process include our members and other businesses in the greater Racine area. One of them, Racine County, provides several critical support programs integral to building a skilled and reliable workforce, along with all the post-secondary educational institutions in the region.