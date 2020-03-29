RAMAC and Workforce Development: Part of our plan

Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC) is the voice for business in Racine. In that role, we have developed, and are working on, several ways to make sure we deliver on that promise. Whether it’s our Business Blender networking events, keeping an eye on Madison to make sure we support business-friendly, Racine-friendly legislation, or providing a range of training opportunities, our goal is always to champion Racine business. The last few years we have been focusing our efforts on building the workforce for current and future business.
One avenue we’ve taken is to support the Youth Apprenticeship Program available through the Academies of Racine. Three years ago, 60 students participated at various companies in Racine. Today, there are more than 200 students transferring knowledge and skills between school and real-life workplaces. The students are receptive; “I love my job” is heard over and over again from our youth apprentices.
And the work managers are just as enthusiastic. One work manager at InSinkErator sees benefits even further down the road, saying, “He can also advance a lot easier because he’s going to get this early breadth of knowledge, and if he finds his true path at [age] 17 or 18 instead of 27 or 28, he’s got 10 years on the next guy.” Making learning relevant, and feeding the workforce pipeline is vital to Racine business now and as we grow. That’s why we drive the Youth Apprenticeship program.
The other path we are following presents a tremendous opportunity for RAMAC, our schools and our businesses to partner in an effort to address the workforce needs. Starting this spring, RAMAC will be leading its workforce development efforts via a nationally recognized program, Talent Pipeline Management (TPM). RAMAC will act as the coordinator and facilitator of this business-led, demand-driven approach to close the skills gap that builds talent supply chains aligned to dynamic business needs. The demands of today’s economy require a strategic alignment between classroom and career, so through this approach, employers plan an expanded leadership role as “end-customers” of our education and training systems.
Our neutral position among the entities involved in this pipeline development makes RAMAC the perfect, and recommended, organization to oversee and deliver on the promise of ensuring a renewable supply of a skilled and job-ready workforce. Our partners in the TPM process include our members and other businesses in the greater Racine area. One of them, Racine County, provides several critical support programs integral to building a skilled and reliable workforce, along with all the post-secondary educational institutions in the region.
The TPM process mirrors that of supply chain management. Instead of raw materials, we have learners/students; instead of manufacturing, we have training; and our customers are our businesses. It’s not very complicated; it just needed to get pulled together. Much of the “machinery” is in place. What is different about TPM is that it starts with businesses identifying the need, hiring those who meet these requirements and measuring achievement along the way. The role of the educational providers and the support programs is to respond to what the businesses are requiring and providing a finished “product” or a workforce, which meets the requirements. So our tools and “machinery” will need tweaking, but our customers, the hiring businesses, will be much more satisfied with their workforce prospects.
The first step is bringing groups of like industries together to determine basic skills requirements. The industries will include manufacturing, health care, service, tech and the trades. We will also be looking at supervisory skills and leadership development. The first of these groups will be assembling late this spring and early summer to identify the shared skills and requirements.
It’s a very exciting time to be in Racine. Although our community faces many challenges, as we work together, the potential for realizing a vibrant and growing business environment and thriving community is within our reach. And RAMAC is happy and proud to lead this work. I look forward to sharing the TPM story and our progress as we go.
Matt J. Montemurro is president/CEO of Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce (RAMAC).
