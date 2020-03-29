Racine Unified prepares students for the workforce

By the end of freshman year, academy students are ready to choose a career pathway (e.g. marketing, engineering, health sciences). Then, over the next three years, they have opportunities to explore this career pathway through interdisciplinary coursework as well as job shadowing and youth apprenticeships.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The academies also allow students to earn college credits or industry certifications while in high school.

“It gives students like myself the opportunity to explore several different career options, learning a little about everything, before choosing one that interests you,” Barkley said.

During junior and senior year, students have the option to engage in a youth apprenticeship. This gives them the opportunity to learn in the field on state-of-the-art equipment, working side by side with real engineers, nurses, marketers, foremen and women and other professionals right here in our community.

Employers often say they can train employees to do the work, but they cannot train employees on soft skills such as communication, showing up on time and collaborating with teams. The RUSD Academies of Racine are filling that gap. Students learn these skills in class as well as in local businesses.