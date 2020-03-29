Racine Unified prepares students for the workforce

Robert Barkley already knows exactly what he wants to do after high school. The Case High School sophomore also knows exactly what he doesn’t want to do.
“I thought I wanted to do engineering, but when I got the chance to really explore other careers I knew that business was my passion,” Barkley explained.
And he has the Academies of Racine to thank for that.
“I have learned a lot about myself personally and had the opportunity to have experiences already in high school I never dreamed I would get," Barkley said.
Barkley is just one example of many Racine Unified School District high school students whose preparation now will ensure they are ready for success in college and the workforce. These students are the future of Racine County.
The RUSD Academies of Racine launched at Case, Horlick and Park high schools in fall 2016. The academies provide students real-world, hands-on learning experiences and allow them to explore career options in high school, making learning more meaningful and engaging.
Freshman year, students gain exposure — learning about various career options through the Freshman Seminar course. They attend the annual SEE Your Future Expo where hundreds of local employers share information and talk one-on-one with students about career opportunities right here in Racine County.
By the end of freshman year, academy students are ready to choose a career pathway (e.g. marketing, engineering, health sciences). Then, over the next three years, they have opportunities to explore this career pathway through interdisciplinary coursework as well as job shadowing and youth apprenticeships.
The academies also allow students to earn college credits or industry certifications while in high school.
“It gives students like myself the opportunity to explore several different career options, learning a little about everything, before choosing one that interests you,” Barkley said.
During junior and senior year, students have the option to engage in a youth apprenticeship. This gives them the opportunity to learn in the field on state-of-the-art equipment, working side by side with real engineers, nurses, marketers, foremen and women and other professionals right here in our community.
Employers often say they can train employees to do the work, but they cannot train employees on soft skills such as communication, showing up on time and collaborating with teams. The RUSD Academies of Racine are filling that gap. Students learn these skills in class as well as in local businesses.
“Work ethic is just as important as it’s ever been,” said Ryan Brath, president and chief operating officer of Fischer USA. “The Academies of Racine hold students accountable and provide an environment where they get excited and engaged in their learning. That makes them want to come to work and succeed.”
Right now, 208 RUSD Academies students are involved in youth apprenticeships with more than 90 local businesses. And that number grows every week.
Racine County is moving forward. And local employers need prepared employees to fill key roles in their businesses. RUSD and the Academies of Racine are focused on preparing students to be successful contributors to the Racine community.
This is why we developed a smart, data-based long-term facilities master plan and are asking voters to consider a referendum on April 7. Over the course of the next eight to 10 years, the plan will provide renovations and modernization of our high school academies and all of our schools.
If the referendum is approved, our students will have access to better, more modern technology and resources in high-quality learning environments that enable them to prepare for careers right here in Racine.
The first class of academy students will graduate this spring. And in a few years, Robert Barkley will walk the stage. We can’t wait to see how he and his peers thrive, how they give back to our community and how they contribute to moving Racine County forward.
Eric Gallien is superintendent of the Racine Unified School District.
