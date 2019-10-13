Racine is changing. There is hope and excitement on the horizon in regard to economic possibilities for our community. Local leaders and organizations are collaborating to ensure that together, we are ready to respond to the impending changings. So that we Raise Racine, together.
Racine’s public schools are no different. We want to be proactive, responsive and collaborative in our effort to ensure we have excellent schools for all children – those who already live in Racine as well as those whose families will move here in the coming months and years.
In Racine Unified, we have spent the last year, working with two organizations — Nexus Solutions and TeamWorks International — to provide independent third-party data and analysis that will help us thoughtfully and strategically prepare for these changes and develop a long-range facilities plan for the District.
TeamWorks has provided the District with data that models the impact of several planned housing developments on future student enrollment in RUSD schools. They have provided a great deal of information on how these developments might impact our demographics and enrollment over the next several years.
In recent months, the Board of Education has had the opportunity to review these reports at public meetings. The District has also engaged many local partners and our advisory councils throughout the process so that our work has truly been collaborative.
At the same time, Nexus Solutions has worked to complete a study of all of our school buildings. They meticulously reviewed both facility condition and educational adequacy of our schools and classrooms for 21st century learning.
It doesn’t come as a surprise that our very old buildings don’t lend themselves to some of the very modern instruction that we’re asking of our teachers for our students. The hands on, project-based learning for the Academies of Racine is an example of this.
Current State of the District
On Monday, Oct. 7, I shared an update on this plan at the public Board of Education meeting. The update focused on the facility condition information gathered through many months of thorough facility audits that included building walkthroughs, conversations with facilities and maintenance staff and school staff and review of student enrollment and academic programming at each school.
The reports we shared show some significant facility challenges for a number of our schools. Some of our schools have reached a point where it may no longer be cost effective to invest in improvements, rather generally accepted practice would recommend tearing down and re-building. This is especially true of some of our schools constructed as early as the 1800’s.
What’s next?
Working with our collaborative teams, we are bringing all of the data together to determine next steps in planning for the future of RUSD. This data will also help us prioritize the District’s most urgent needs and we anticipate bringing recommendations to the Board of Education and our community in the coming weeks.
We anticipate recommending some large scale changes to Racine Unified. And just like any smart long-term plan, it will be fluid in nature.
We will approach our plan in phases. Those projects that are highest priority for our students and families will be part of the first phase. As the Racine community grows, shifts and changes, our plan will likely do the same.
Our primary focus is to ensure that our schools are excellent places for all students to learn. Today and into the future.
We are committed to continuously sharing updates and information with you, to involving stakeholders in the process and to valuing the input and experience our diverse partners bring to the table to ensure our plan meets the needs of our community and supports our efforts to Raise Racine, together.
