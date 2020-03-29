Racine keeps philanthropy engaging

I’m eager to see how nonprofits influence our community as the philanthropic landscape evolves. United Way of Racine County’s work has made waves; we are now one of the top community impact United Ways in the nation, in the top 10 percent of United Ways for per capita giving, and a national leader in fundraising. If we can continue to implement engagement strategies in more local nonprofits, our community will only grow and thrive more and more. The increasing engagement that drives nonprofits’ success today is exactly the mechanism we need to bridge our community divides, to fulfill not just our neighbors’ basic needs but also their needs for belonging, devotion to a cause and contribution to a greater whole.