Racine County transformation in full swing

With new growth and unprecedented opportunities in front of us, I’ve often said that Racine County is in a transformational time.
Now, from the west end to the east end, we’re seeing real signs of this transformation taking effect — and the numbers back it up.
According to new data recently released by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, nowhere in the entire country are wages rising as dramatically as in Racine County.
That’s right: The data show that the average wage in Racine County rose 34% between December 2018 and December 2019. That was the highest percentage increase among all metropolitan areas — nearly 400 in total — in the United States. In fact, few others were even close, with only three additional areas cracking the 30% mark.
While a variety of factors account for this increase, this great trend we’re seeing in Racine County highlights at least two things: business growth; and success in workforce training.
With the help of organizations like the Racine County Economic Development Corp., we’ve seen new development taking shape across the county — such as Advocate Aurora and Ascension beginning major projects, multiple new hotels, and several spec industrial and office buildings. It’s exciting to see these projects, as well the construction of three buildings in the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park, continue to make progress and help our region grow.
But more importantly, many of our existing local businesses are as strong as ever, which means a greater demand for high-skill and high-wage jobs.
At Racine County, we are tailoring our new community workforce strategy launched last year toward these jobs — service, technology, advanced manufacturing/production, rehabilitation and health care, trades and supervisors. Our efforts are geared toward matching businesses with workers to fill open positions, and helping residents acquire the skills they need to fill these family-supporting jobs.
We’re making progress. In 2018, we launched our Uplift 900 employment initiative aimed at helping underserved populations in the City of Racine. We still have work to do to reach our goal of lowering Racine’s unemployment rate to match the state rate, but we’re pleased to see a 30-year record low unemployment rate in the greater Racine area and notable progress among low-income and disadvantaged residents.
Our Racine County team is working hard each and every day to make our communities the best they can be. There’s no doubt we have plenty of work ahead of us to fully maximize our opportunities and make sure all Racine County residents and businesses can share in our success.
But with our transformation in full swing, growth all around us and the numbers showing we’re heading in the right direction, I’m more optimistic than ever about the future of Racine County.
Jonathan Delagrave is the Racine County Executive.
