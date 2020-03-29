Racine County transformation in full swing

With new growth and unprecedented opportunities in front of us, I’ve often said that Racine County is in a transformational time.

Now, from the west end to the east end, we’re seeing real signs of this transformation taking effect — and the numbers back it up.

According to new data recently released by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, nowhere in the entire country are wages rising as dramatically as in Racine County.

That’s right: The data show that the average wage in Racine County rose 34% between December 2018 and December 2019. That was the highest percentage increase among all metropolitan areas — nearly 400 in total — in the United States. In fact, few others were even close, with only three additional areas cracking the 30% mark.

While a variety of factors account for this increase, this great trend we’re seeing in Racine County highlights at least two things: business growth; and success in workforce training.

