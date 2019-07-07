RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County business landscape is more prosperous and more enticing than ever, increasing the focus toward talent recruitment, retention and development.
For more than 36 years, the partnership between Racine County and Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) has worked to grow Racine County’s property tax base and create/retain employment opportunities for local residents.
This mission has been successfully implemented by working with local, expanding businesses as well as with companies seeking a Racine County location. Through this public/private partnership, significant private investment and job creation activities have been accomplished.
Racine County’s businesses are growing, but this progress has led to an increased need to focus efforts around talent. To determine what resources will be needed, Manpower Group was engaged by the State of Wisconsin, Milwaukee 7 and Racine County to identify the number and occupational categories currently vacant. Furthermore, through company interviews, projected numbers and occupational categories were identified. This was an important step to ensure future actions were datacentric.
This information led Racine County and RCEDC to host the Talent Summit on June 6. The summit included keynote speakers and breakout sessions focused on talent development, employee retention, talent recruitment, workplace culture and more. Attendees also played a key role in prioritizing efforts of the future Racine County Workforce Strategic Plan.
For those unable to attend the Talent Summit, RCEDC’s Leadership Council is welcoming the business community to its meeting this Tuesday to receive a summary of the Talent Summit as well as an update on the talent recruitment efforts of RCEDC and Real Racine. Guests will also hear a panel of business leaders who will discuss their personal successes in the search and retention of talent.
The panel will be moderated by Deb Schultz of human resources consulting firm MRA and include business leaders Amanda Falvey of BRP, Lisa Fiorita of DeltaHawk and Melissa O’Neill of Advocate Aurora.
Gateway Technical College is hosting the RCEDC Leadership Council meeting at its Racine campus, Racine Building, Great Lakes Room 116. Join the conversation on Tuesday from 8 to 9 a.m. for this important topic.
