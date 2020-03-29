“Goodwill” and “generosity” are words that come to mind when thinking about our community and the nonprofit organizations that serve Racine County. The role that the Racine Community Foundation (RCF) plays in enhancing the quality of life for people in Racine County cannot be underestimated. Very generous donors and volunteers support RCF and in turn, our local nonprofit organizations with a shared goal of making Racine County a desirable place to live for all.
All funds at RCF are endowed, which means a balance of each and every fund will not be spent and will be here in perpetuity to provide income to be used for the betterment of our community. In 2019, RCF made approximately $2,554,000 in grants with the vast majority of those dollars benefiting people living in Racine County. RCF is dedicated to and focused on providing support for our nonprofit organizations that provide programs and services in the following areas: human services; education; the environment; community development; health; and arts and culture.
One often hears that the local nonprofits do not collaborate, and that they operate in silos. Our experience is the exact opposite. There is a strong feeling of collegiality among the nonprofit leaders and a willingness to assist each other when appropriate.
Last summer, when the Riverside Inn was in the process of closing, many organizations were concerned about the existing residents and wanted to help. Many of the residents of the Riverside found subsequent housing, but this event triggered an examination of collaboration not only among local nonprofits but with local government as well. As a result, a convening was held at Wingspread, sponsored by RCF and the Johnson Foundation. Attendees included representatives from Racine County, City of Racine and a number of nonprofit leaders. All were extremely helpful in identifying services needed as well as strategies that could have been more effective in the future.
Another example of nonprofit collaboration has been the creation of the Homelessness and Housing Alliance of Racine County which was the culmination of a lengthy strategic planning process sponsored by the Racine Dominicans.
A number of leaders of nonprofits, the City of Racine, as well as funders participated in a strenuous process to determine priorities for those who deal with the homeless or those close to being homeless. The result was three priorities that the newly formed alliance will be working on: breaking the cycle of evictions; overcoming stereotypes and misconceptions about homelessness; and maximizing the impact of available housing.
The myth of nonprofits operating in silos is an inaccurate characterization, and one that should be dispelled.
Liz Powell is president/CEO of the Racine Community Foundation.
