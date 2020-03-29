“Goodwill” and “generosity” are words that come to mind when thinking about our community and the nonprofit organizations that serve Racine County. The role that the Racine Community Foundation (RCF) plays in enhancing the quality of life for people in Racine County cannot be underestimated. Very generous donors and volunteers support RCF and in turn, our local nonprofit organizations with a shared goal of making Racine County a desirable place to live for all.

All funds at RCF are endowed, which means a balance of each and every fund will not be spent and will be here in perpetuity to provide income to be used for the betterment of our community. In 2019, RCF made approximately $2,554,000 in grants with the vast majority of those dollars benefiting people living in Racine County. RCF is dedicated to and focused on providing support for our nonprofit organizations that provide programs and services in the following areas: human services; education; the environment; community development; health; and arts and culture.

One often hears that the local nonprofits do not collaborate, and that they operate in silos. Our experience is the exact opposite. There is a strong feeling of collegiality among the nonprofit leaders and a willingness to assist each other when appropriate.

