Polzin: Tailback Chez Mellusi is a starter for Badgers, but can he be a star?

We also know he’s a quick learner and a hard worker. Mellusi committed to the Badgers on June 1 after making an official visit to campus. His main priority from that point forward was to learn UW’s playbook.

“I think the biggest thing with him is just his approach,” UW quarterback Graham Mertz said. “He’s going to make the most out of every rep when he has one. He’s going to do the work off the field and make sure that he’s right on that rep. I appreciate (him) coming in and just getting straight to work.”

We know Mellusi arrived in Madison this summer convinced he could win the starting job and did everything in his power to achieve that goal. Chryst said it was Mellusi’s consistency that separated him from Berger and the rest of a tailbacks group that includes junior Isaac Guerendo and true freshman Braelon Allen.

“As soon as fall camp started, I knew I had to do my part to figure out a way to stand out and make sure the guys trusted me,” Mellusi said. “Once I got a grasp of the playbook and everything slowed down for me, that’s really all there was.”