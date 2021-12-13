Polzin: Packers stumble out of the bye and into victory

GREEN BAY — A couple things we know about Matt LaFleur through his first 45 games as the coach of the Green Bay Packers:

His teams are excellent in the regular season … and yet somehow poor coming off bye weeks.

That both of those trends continued Sunday night and it didn’t cost LaFleur’s team in the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC can be explained in three words: the Chicago Bears.

The Packers were fortunate to be playing the rival they dominate — or own, as Aaron Rodgers might say — and not an opponent who would have made them pay dearly for a slow start and a meltdown of epic proportion by their special teams.

A dozen NFL teams, probably more, would have walked out of Lambeau Field with a win. Not the Bears, who were handed an early Christmas gift and didn’t have the tools to get it all the way open.

The Packers’ 45-30 victory extended their winning streak in this series to six games. They’ve also won 10 of the past 11 meetings, 14 of 16 and 20 of 23.

Winning should be fun, especially when it comes at the expense of a rival, and this one helped Green Bay improve to 10-3 and gave LaFleur a sparkling 36-9 record in the regular season.

But this is one of those wins that should leave a bad taste in LaFleur’s mouth because it once again showed a weakness that could lead to another pre-Super Bowl exit in the postseason, where he’s 2-2.

Giving the special teams an “F” in my grades for this performance was the easiest decision of the season. Unfortunately, that’s as low as the scale goes because a “G” (ghastly), “H” (horrendous) and “I” (inexcusable) would have been appropriate for this pathetic display.

The first half had to be the worst showing by a special teams in franchise history, and that’s saying something because Green Bay has been pretty poor in that department for years now.

The gruesome details: 213 return yards allowed, a kickoff that went out of bounds and a muffed kickoff return that left the Packers with terrible starting position. Those numbers don’t even do justice to the carnage: You had to see it to believe how bad it was.

It made me wonder, half-jokingly, whether special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton would be shown the door at halftime. Things got better in the second half, only because they really couldn’t get any worse, and LaFleur said after the game that he is “absolutely not” considering a change in leadership at that spot.

There’s so much to like about this team through 13 games: a future Hall of Famer at quarterback throwing to a possible future Hall of Famer at wide receiver (Davante Adams), with one of the best running back tandems in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon. As good as the offense was — after the first two possessions of the game ended with punts — it can get so much better.

“There’s always room to improve,” Adams said.

The defense, meanwhile, had some rough moments in pass coverage Sunday but has been better than expected. It’s been a championship-level unit with a few exceptions this season.

But is that good enough to overcome a special teams group that finds new ways each week to embarrass itself? It’s one thing to go into the playoffs with a field-goal operation that can’t be trusted. But that’s only part of the problem; every time a return or coverage unit steps on the field, Packers fans have to be holding their breath and praying for just an average outcome.

“Hopefully, we can lock it in on special teams,” Adams said, “and guys can step up and do what they’ve got to do and handle it.”

The first two games after the bye week during the LaFleur era were ugly: a 37-8 defeat at San Francisco in 2019 and a 38-10 defeat at Tampa Bay last season.

This one easily could have become a trifecta of post-bye misery for LaFleur had it not been for the hapless franchise on the opposing sidelines.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

