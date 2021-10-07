Polzin: How Stearns has helped the Brewers reach new heights FRI

Milwaukee was one of the best teams in baseball in 2018, losing at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, but that roster looks much different than the one the Brewers will take into this postseason. While that type of makeover typically means a rebuilding year or two, Stearns has kept the team competitive in the two seasons in between.

Only seven players from that 2018 NLCS roster — pitchers Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, catcher Manny Pina, Yelich and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain — are still with the Brewers. Suter was on that team as well but was sidelined for the postseason after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

“The mentality here is winning first and everybody gets on board and tries to find a way to win,” Yelich said. “There’s no egos. Everybody checks it at the door and every night we want to just win and find a way to win and different guys step up. It starts from the top down and they’ve done a great job. It’s been a really special place to be the last four years.”

This is Stearns’ most complete roster yet, and it looks much different than it did when the calendar had flipped to 2021 and spring training was approaching.