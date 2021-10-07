Polzin: How Stearns has helped the Brewers reach new heights FRI

MILWAUKEE — Brent Suter has at his disposal all types of metrics, advanced and otherwise, to find out what kind of player the Milwaukee Brewers are getting when they add someone to their roster.
What the left-handed reliever doesn’t know, at least right away, is what kind of person is being added to the clubhouse. But he usually has a pretty strong hunch after years of watching Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns do his job.
“It didn’t take me long to realize when he’s bringing in people, they’re going to be people of high character,” Suter said. “It just seemed like every time it’s a guy who fits right in. We call them faucets. They provide energy, they’re not drains.”
Just watch the 2021 Brewers and you can’t help but notice a great deal of energy flowing through the team. It’s a fun group, one that overcame a slow start to the season and coasted to a National League Central Division title. The Brewers will begin the postseason Friday afternoon with a divisional series opener against the Atlanta Braves at American Family Field.
When Christian Yelich said this week that Stearns “does a great job of putting together a team that has a chance to win,” the veteran outfielder isn’t just paying lip service. The Brewers are in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, an impressive run for any franchise but particularly remarkable for one from a small market.
Milwaukee was one of the best teams in baseball in 2018, losing at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the NL Championship Series, but that roster looks much different than the one the Brewers will take into this postseason. While that type of makeover typically means a rebuilding year or two, Stearns has kept the team competitive in the two seasons in between.
Only seven players from that 2018 NLCS roster — pitchers Corbin Burnes, Josh Hader, Freddy Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, catcher Manny Pina, Yelich and fellow outfielder Lorenzo Cain — are still with the Brewers. Suter was on that team as well but was sidelined for the postseason after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
“The mentality here is winning first and everybody gets on board and tries to find a way to win,” Yelich said. “There’s no egos. Everybody checks it at the door and every night we want to just win and find a way to win and different guys step up. It starts from the top down and they’ve done a great job. It’s been a really special place to be the last four years.”
This is Stearns’ most complete roster yet, and it looks much different than it did when the calendar had flipped to 2021 and spring training was approaching.
Stearns signed free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong to a two-year deal in February, an addition that added playoff experience to the team and helped it both at the plate and in the field.
The biggest move came in May when Stearns acquired shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays, plugging a massive hole at an important position where Luis Urias had struggled defensively.
First baseman Rowdy Tellez was added in early July and infielder Eduardo Escobar arrived later that month, just before the trade deadline.
Each of those moves was made with the idea of finding the right fit on and off the field.
“We care about it, especially mid-season when you feel like you have a pretty good clubhouse and you feel like you have guys who really care about each other and care about the right things,” Stearns said. “We certainly have to take it into account when we're adding guys to that mix and (Escobar) is a perfect example of that. He came in and he fit in right away. He's a leader by nature. He gets along with everyone in there and it's been fun to have him around.”
Not all of Stearns’ moves have worked out. The Brewers’ other major offseason free-agent signing, outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr., has been an offensive liability.
Meanwhile, Yelich has struggled at the plate for a second consecutive season and infielder Keston Hiura, another player the team was counting on, was a strikeout machine who spent as much time in the minors as he did with the Brewers this season.
But outfielder Avisail Garcia and catcher Omar Narvaez have had bounceback seasons, Urias has provided some pop and Jace Peterson, signed to a minor-league deal over the winter, has been a plug-and-play asset because of his positional flexibility.
The bottom line is Stearns has built enough depth on the team to give Craig Counsell options, and the manager has done a masterful job fostering chemistry in the clubhouse and pushing the right buttons during a season in which the Brewers had to use 61 players due to injuries and COVID-19 issues.
“That’s a lot of guys — 2½ teams worth of players,” Yelich said. “It’s taken a lot of people and a lot of pieces to get here.”
And plenty of planning, which is something Stearns excels at and one reason the Brewers are fortunate to have him running the show.
Jim Polzin is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.