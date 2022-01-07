Polzin: Davis shines once again

The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team improved to 12-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten with an 87-78 victory over Iowa on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. Here are some of my observations from the game:

What I liked

I’ve written a lot about Johnny Davis in the past 10 days — check out this column and this one — but the Badgers sophomore sensation is worth every word.

There were 18 NBA scouts in attendance, there to see the nation’s leading scorer (Iowa sophomore forward Keegan Murray) and the No. 3 player in that category (Davis) go head-to-head, and both players put on a show.

Davis lost the scoring battle, but a lot of Murray’s 27 points came with the game out of reach. Davis finished with 26 (plus nine rebounds and five assists), including 19 in the first half to help UW build a cushion.

Add up the second half of UW’s win at No. 3 on Monday and the first half against the Hawkeyes and Davis had 46 points and 15 rebounds. That’s national player of the year stuff right there.

Davis had a chance to become only the fourth player in UW program history to have at least 30 points in back-to-back games — he had a career-high 37 at Purdue — but he came up short in that pursuit. But what I loved was how unselfish he was late in the game, finding Steven Crowl for a basket when Davis easily could have tried to pad his point total.

• It wasn’t just the Davis show. He got plenty of help from his teammates.

Brad Davison had 18 points and seven rebounds, Tyler Wahl had 16 and nine, while Crowl (12) and Chucky Hepburn (11) also reached double figures in points.

• I liked how UW kept its foot on the gas pedal after building a 45-32 halftime lead. The Badgers opened the second half by scoring on each of their first six possessions, building a 19-point cushion and forcing Iowa coach Fran McCaffery to burn a timeout.

• I loved UW’s defense on Iowa sixth-year senior guard Jordan Bohannon. Davison, with some help from Jahcobi Neath, didn’t allow Bohannon to attempt a field goal in first half. His only two points in the half came on two free throws with 1:09 left.

Bohannon finished with 12 points but, again, much of that came in garbage time.

What I didn’t like

OK, there wasn’t a whole lot not to like. But let’s nit-pick.

UW scored 87 points and shot 50% from the field. But I still worry about its outside shooting (5 of 17 from 3-point range against Iowa) and it left some points on the board at the free throw line (16 of 23).

• The defense was shaky early in the game. But, again, that’s being picky. This is a good Iowa lineup and defenses have to pick their poison a little bit because Bohannon can light up the scoreboard from the outside and a guy like Murray can do it at all three levels.

All in all, a decent performance by the defense.

What it means

UW is 3-1 in the Big Ten and it’s an impressive 3-1. All four of the No. 23 Badgers’ conference opponents were picked to finish above them in the preseason media poll.

It’s still too early to call Greg Gard’s team a title contender, but they’ve navigated a difficult opening 20% of the conference schedule and have been impressive doing it.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

