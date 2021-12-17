Polzin: Barnes, Wisconsin girls volleyball earn path to national title game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When the marathon match ended, nearly three hours after it had begun, Lauren Barnes threw her hands in the air and let out a scream.

Nobody would have judged the fifth-year senior libero for the University of Wisconsin volleyball team if she’d dropped to the court — the same one she’d been diving on all night to save balls — in exhaustion.

But Barnes was still standing after the Badgers’ thrilling five-set win over Louisville in a national semifinal Thursday night at Nationwide Arena and, 15 minutes later, the adrenaline was still flowing inside her when she finally sat down for a news conference.

“Honestly,” Barnes said, “right now I feel like I could run through a brick wall.”

Knowing Barnes, she’d probably sprawl across the floor for a dig before busting through. She had a game-high 19 of them, some of which were borderline superhuman, during the 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 victory over Cardinals.

“I don’t know how many times ‘Barnsey’ had her cape on, she comes out of the phone booth and flying in there and keeping balls off the floor,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said.

This was a match that Barnes called “all-time” and Sheffield called “epic.” It was a program that has everything on its résumé but a national title doing all it could to move within one step of getting over that hump. All it had to do was beat an opponent that hadn’t lost all season and had a roster full of athletes and heart.

At one point, Sheffield turned to his players during a break late in the match and laid it all on the line. “This is why you came back,” he said, “for moments like these.”

Nobody took that message to heart more than Barnes, who saved some of her best work for a fifth set in which UW trailed early but took control of with a three-point run that gave it a 9-6 cushion.

This is a team that loves “Ted Lasso,” the popular comedy-drama series on Apple TV+, and I guess that would make Barnes the Roy Kent character without the foul mouth.

With the match on the line ... she was here, she was there, she was every-bleeping-where, Lauren Barnes.

“My one job back there is to keep the ball off the floor,” she said. “It’s my job to get the hitters in (transition). I do what I can to do that and they take care of the rest. And then I go bust my butt and cover them and show them that I have their back.

“It’s do or die at that point. No ball hits the floor on my watch, that’s where I was at.”

Everything happens so fast in this game that I wondered if Barnes’ teammates could even appreciate in the moment everything she was doing to keep plays alive.

Oh, they could.

“I appreciate the heck out of her,” senior setter Sydney Hilley said of Barnes, a second-team All-American for the second consecutive season. “She deserves all the recognition, more than she gets. She’s amazing and the work that goes into that behind the scenes, that goes unrecognized, is just incredible. She’s in the gym every single day working on her passing, working on her out-of-system setting and just all those little things. Volleyball’s the world to her and it shows.”

What was amazing to me, sitting courtside and probably about 30 feet from where Barnes was diving and digging, was how composed she was the entire time. This should have some of the most stressful 175 minutes of her life and it didn’t show one bit.

Turns out, staying calm hasn’t always been a strength of hers.

“It’s come a long way, I’ll definitely say that,” Barnes admitted outside UW’s locker room. “There definitely were moments where, when I was younger, I used to take it all in, be a little tense and you could definitely tell. It’s something that’s been called to my attention by a few of my coaches, especially Kelly.”

When Tiffany Clark graduated two seasons ago, Sheffield sat down with Barnes and told her she needed to become more of a leader. It was important that she didn’t wear her emotions on her sleeve, that she didn’t let a missed dig affect her on the next point.

Her solution: Tip her cap to the opponent instead of beating herself up on the inside.

“We had a great opponent tonight,” Barnes said. “Great swings. So if I miss a dig, it’s ‘Good on you, great swing.’ Good serve? ‘OK, got beat, all right, good on you. Let’s see you try to do it again.’”

Both Hilley and Barnes said they never were nervous about the outcome of this match, even after the blowout in the second set or after Louisville grabbed the momentum with a tight win in the fourth set.

Nobody was taking this shot at a national title from the Badgers.

“I have a lot of faith in this team and you could see it in all our eyes,” Barnes said. “You look each other in the eyes and you know, no one has doubt.”

Good on you, Badgers. Let’s see you try to do it again.

Jim Polzin is a columnist for Lee Newspapers.

