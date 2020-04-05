Peter Jackel: Union Grove girls soccer team trying to stay positive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

This column is dedicated to all the Racine County kids who are waiting out a spring that has been hijacked by a virus.

Kids like Case’s Jay Jay Rankins-James, who might have had a shot at the state high jump record in June. Kids like Waterford’s Jake Koszarek, who was playing some of the best golf of his life as a junior last spring.

And kids like those on the Union Grove girls soccer team, which might have been poised for a stellar season. A team headed by seven seniors, six of whom entered this sinking season as three-year starters, has gone 48-7-6 in their high school careers and have won the last two Southern Lakes Conference championships.

This might have been the year the Broncos earned their first appearance in the WIAA Division 2 Tournament after knocking on the door for the last several seasons.

Instead, they have been waiting out a stubborn virus and no one knows when it will go away. So they can do nothing but watch the days slip away at a point when they should have been well into their senior season.

On this date last year, the Broncos were already 5-0. About the only energy so far this season has been in the form of the keep-a-stiff-upper-lip text coach Sean Jung sent each of his players recently, encouraging them to stay positive and to stay ready.