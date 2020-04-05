Peter Jackel: Union Grove girls soccer team trying to stay positive

This column is dedicated to all the Racine County kids who are waiting out a spring that has been hijacked by a virus.
Kids like Case’s Jay Jay Rankins-James, who might have had a shot at the state high jump record in June. Kids like Waterford’s Jake Koszarek, who was playing some of the best golf of his life as a junior last spring.
And kids like those on the Union Grove girls soccer team, which might have been poised for a stellar season. A team headed by seven seniors, six of whom entered this sinking season as three-year starters, has gone 48-7-6 in their high school careers and have won the last two Southern Lakes Conference championships.
This might have been the year the Broncos earned their first appearance in the WIAA Division 2 Tournament after knocking on the door for the last several seasons.
Instead, they have been waiting out a stubborn virus and no one knows when it will go away. So they can do nothing but watch the days slip away at a point when they should have been well into their senior season.
On this date last year, the Broncos were already 5-0. About the only energy so far this season has been in the form of the keep-a-stiff-upper-lip text coach Sean Jung sent each of his players recently, encouraging them to stay positive and to stay ready.
“Ladies, the future is uncertain with this virus going around, but in the hope we get to play at some point, I want to encourage you all to try and stay fit and touch a ball every day,” Jung wrote in that text. “Anything you invest is all for an unknown, with no promise of anything this spring ... but the joy of just a feww moments together this spring could be more than worth it!”
And that’s what they’ve been doing. Jung, a 41-year-old math teacher at Union Grove, has found contentment spending more time with his young children. But he obviously wishes he could be making that 86-mile round-trip daily from his Pewaukee home to continue overseeing a program he has developed into one of the finest in this part of the state.
As for the Broncos’ seven seniors — Mia Guyton, Kendra Hoffman, Kelsey Kemper, Abby Lentz, Kayla Maurer, Peyton Killberg and Megan Barber — they’ve been kicking some balls, chatting with each other on their phones and keeping their wary eyes on the calendar.
Will the glory of their senior season will be replaced by a big void they’ll regretfully remember for the rest of their lives?
“It has been really frustrating waiting and hoping for one last season with Union Grove,” said Barber, a center midfielder who was second on the Broncos to the graduated Alex Panyk with 17 goals last season. “All I can think about is how I might not be able to play with my friends and coach Jung ever again ... it breaks my heart.
“But I am doing my best to stay positive and I believe that we will have a season, even if it’s shortened. All I and my team want is to get to play with each other one last time.”
The signs are ominous as major sporting events worldwide continue to get pushed back into at least this summer or are cancelled altogether. There will be no Wimbledon for the first time since World War II was drawing to a close in 1945. The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo has been postponed until July 2021. The Milwaukee Bucks, who seemed to be well on the way to their first NBA championship in nearly a half century, may be relegated to wondering what might have been.
The list goes on and on, but high school seniors are among those suffering the most in this seemingly endless waiting game. These seniors are just coming of age and what they are seeing slip away with the passing of each day is something they will never be able to get back.
This is not at all how Jung ever expected his time with a cherished group of seniors to potentially end.
“I had a soccer camp every summer and they all came to it when they were in the sixth or seventh grade,” he said. “I remember seeing them when they were just little pups.”
Their ride at Union Grove started as freshmen in 2017, when six of them started on a team that went 16-3-2 and placed second in the SLC. They went 14-2-3 the next year, won the SLC and advanced to their first sectional tournament. And last year, they went 18-2-1 and finished 9-0 in the SLC before suffering an agonizing 2-1 loss to Pewaukee in a regional championship.
But nothing is as agonizing as sitting at home and watching a spring seemingly end almost as soon as it started.
“The most disappointing thing about having the season postponed is our team put a lot of work in the offseason,” said Maurer, a center midfielder. “We had been preparing for a challenging season five months before the start of the season.
“Our team hoped to win conference for the third time and advance even further than that this year. Now, we just hope for a season. Knowing that I could have already played my last game is demoralizing, but I try not to dwell on that.”
Perhaps no one has had it as rough as Guyton, a second-team All-Racine County goalkeeper last season.
It was last May 18, the Friday before prom, when she jumped into the air during a practice, landed awkwardly, and was not able to get back on her feet. She remembers not crying as she was being carried off the field because she didn’t want to alarm her teammates.
Four days later, Guyton was informed that she had torn the ACL and meniscus in her left knee. Surgery followed May 30 at Ascension All-Saints Hospital in Racine and Guyton mentally prepared herself for a grueling, frustrating, painful recovery.
“The recovery process is nine months — just in time for my last soccer season as a Bronco,” she said.
Trust Guyton when she said it was one difficult journey, during which Jung and so many others were there for her every step of the way.
“The recovery process taught me a lot, that nothing good comes easy,” she said. “My whole summer was dedicated to rehab and taking care of my knee. I honestly can say it was mentally and physically hard for me.
“I found myself saying, ‘Why do I have to do this? Why did this happen?’ I felt like I was never going to be able to play soccer my senior year. But I trusted the process, went through a lot of pain and tears, and did it. I would not have been able to do it without my amazing support system of my friends and family.”
Gradually, Guyton regained strength in her knee and, on Feb. 18, she was medically cleared to return to the sport she loves.
In less than six weeks, Guyton would be in goal for the Broncos’ season opener March 31 against Tremper at Ameche Field in Kenosha. One year earlier, she had made five saves in a 4-0 victory over Tremper at Union Grove and what an opportunity she had to make a real statement in the rematch.
“I was overjoyed with many emotions,” she said. “I did it.”
And then the news broke. The Broncos’ season was suddenly on thin ice and there was a hot sun beating down in the form of COVID-19.
“When I heard that, I broke down, because I just did nine months of recovery in high hopes to play my senior year,” she said. “I mean, it’s the year everyone cherishes the most . It was very hard to hear and still be motivated when I heard I might not have a senior season that I worked so hard for.”
Students learn countless lessons in high school and the most painful one might be coming within the next several weeks. And that lesson is that you can’t always get what you want.
It appears that Maurer is already starting to understand this harsh reality.
“For all of my high school years, I have been looking forward to my senior year and the joys that come with it,” she said. “COVID-19 has thrown a big wrench into everyone’s plans, but either you can sit and complain about what you missed, or you can be thankful for what you were given.
“Being a part of this team has been nothing but a blessing and I thank God for the close-knit community. Our senior year will be a year that we will never forget, even if it did not go according to our plans.”
As for Barber, she’s just hoping for a proper farewell.
“Just based on everything that has happened these last few weeks, I have learned that I am so grateful for everything the school and coach Jung has done for me,” Barber said. “I can’t imagine not being able to play with him one last year. He has been one of the best coaches I have ever had.
“All the memories I have made with this team and school mean so much to me. And I hope I can make a few more toward the end of my senior year at Union Grove. But, whatever happens, I had the best time of my life at Union Grove, especially playing soccer. It’s my favorite time of the year, all I want is one last season.
“This team means the world to me, and I just want one final goodbye.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!