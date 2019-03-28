MILWAUKEE — As a deflated gasp erupted among the partisan crowd of 45,304, Lorenzo Cain glided back to the wall in right-center field with the ease of a gently flowing stream.
And then this 32-year-old veteran made yet another case for a Gold Glove Award he has yet to win by perfectly timing his leap and robbing pinch hitter Jose Martinez of what would have been a game-tying home run.
Jubilantly heaving his prized catch up into the air with an explosion of ecstasy as right fielder Christian Yelich caught up to him, the crowd that had just been gasping seconds before was bringing down the house with cheers.
Talk about keeping the customers satisfied ...
And up in the Miller Park press box, sportswriters were preparing for yet another rewrite during an afternoon when storylines were popping up like dandelions.
“This game had a little bit of everything in it,” Yelich said. “I don’t know if there’s been an ending like that on Opening Day for awhile. It was fun to watch.”
This was baseball at its finest in what was a crisp, concise two hours and thirty six minutes devoid of all those tiresome delays we see so much of these days. And in that time frame, Yelich, Cain, Josh Hader and Jhoulys Chacin were the headliners on a team reinforcing hope that the magic which settled over Milwaukee last season just might stick around for awhile.
The Brewers outlasted the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on the warmest day of the year so far, a day that one could almost have imagined that enormous Miller Park roof opening. And they did it in style.
Hader generated more electricity than We Energies during a sweltering summer with his 21-pitch relief performance.
Chacin, a classic journeyman, made his case for sticking around beyond this season by regrouping after allowing two consecutive first-pitch home runs in the second inning. And then he redeemed himself with what proved to be a game-winning homer, just the second of his career.
Yelich somehow lifted the bar he raised into unreal heights while winning the National League’s Most Valuable Player Award last season even higher, digging Chacin out of his early hole with a three-run homer in the third inning that gave the Brewers a 4-3 lead. He also walked twice, perhaps heralding a heightened level of respect from pitchers this season.
OK, one shouldn’t get too carried away after one game with 161 more to play, but it was difficult to ignore the messages these Brewers were sending Thursday afternoon. And they were coming in so loudly and clearly.
“I’d say so,” second baseman Mike Moustakas said when asked if the Brewers were seeing a carryover of their magic from 2018. “Along with that, it shows how much we’ve got each other’s back and how much we want to get back to the playoffs.
“I like this a lot. It’s a different team, a different year, but it’s the same determination and the same grit. When you look around that clubhouse, you see a lot of guys who have your back.”
That was the theme Thursday. Just as Yelich picked up Chacin with his 395-foot shot to center field, Cain picked up Hader with his running stab over the wall of a ball that had home run written all over it.
Afterward, manager Craig Counsell settled back for his postgame press conference with restrained elation. Those emotions likely would have been far different had someone other than Cain been patrolling center field against one of the most dangerous teams in the National League.
“You know, it’s not easy as far as he ran to time it up the way he did,” Counsell said. “That’s what’s so difficult. It’s a long way to go and to time it up perfectly is really a high skill.”
While Counsell was celebrating Cain’s skills, he had equal admiration for Chacin’s perseverance. Here’s a journeyman who transformed himself into staff ace after coming to the Brewers on a bargain-basement two-year contract in late 2017.
Take away those back-to-back mistakes he threw in the second inning to Kolten Wong and Chacin would have produced an Opening Day masterpiece, At the very least, he got enough done for the Brewers to win, which is the mission statement for this team.
“Jhoulys did a nice job,” Counsell said. “He made a mistake to Wong (on a) pitch that just came back over the middle of the plate, I think, but other than that, he was really, really good, I thought. And he contributed in a big way offensively. He did his job for sure. I couldn’t have asked for more.”
The same goes for anyone who attended this game.
“These kind of wins make baseball fun,” Moustakas said. “It’s just one, but winning a major league game is hard. It’s so difficult to go out there against the best in the world and try to win a game.
“So when we get in the clubhouse, we celebrate.”
The Brewers were far from the only ones doing that Thursday.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journal.times.com
