With apologies to everyone from New England, we're all sick of your Patriots.
While you were celebrating yet another trip to the Super Bowl Sunday night, a lot of us were all clicking off our televisions in disgust and muttering obscenities. Oh, and maybe hoping another nasty Nor'easter is bearing down on you this week.
Seriously? Your Patriots are going to be playing in the big game for the 11th time? And you're about to play in your third straight Super Bowl, something that has been achieved only twice before?
B-O-R-I-N-G!
Well, as the old saying goes, if you can't beat them, join them. And as a longtime devoted scholar of the Lombardi Era in Green Bay, I have to just come out and say it even if it makes my tongue snap off its rollers: Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time.
In any sport. In any era. At any level of competition.
That's right. Not Vince Lombardi. Not John Wooden. Not Mike Krzyzewski. Not Phil Jackson. Not Scotty Bowman. And not Nick Saban.
Love him or hate him, you have to admit Belichick, that cantankerous, clandestine cuss with the hooded sweatshirt, is the greatest of all time.
Nearly eight years ago, we were about to witness the Packers complete an incredible run to a Super Bowl championship, a run that necessitated a stirring run of three consecutive playoff victories on the road and a do-or-die six-game winning streak to end the season. The following year, we watched the Packers destroy every team in their path during a 15-1 regular season that inexplicably rolled over and died with a first-round playoff loss to the Giants.
Despite that humongous clank, this was supposed to be a new era of greatness in Green Bay, especially with brilliant young quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
And then last month, we saw Mike McCarthy, the man who coached a dozen years worth of mostly really good teams in Green Bay, get fired hours after a jaw-dropping loss to the Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Rumors of a disconnect between McCarthy and Rodgers ran rampant and the Packers are more or less a mess these days.
Meanwhile, Belichick just keeps winning and he's doing it with a rare privilege accorded to head coaches these days in the NFL. He's doing it with full control of football operations. And he has deserved that dual title.
When Lombardi resigned as coach of the Packers in February 1968, he said that it was becoming unrealistic in contemporary football for one man to serve as coach and general manager anymore. The Packers obviously didn't listen as they would go on to give both titles to Phil Bengtson, Dan Devine, Bart Starr and Forrest Gregg through 25 years of misery.
And just to be stubborn, they repeated that mistake once again in the early 2000s with Mike Sherman long after they should have known better. And disastrous results awaited once again.
Belichick maddeningly keeps doing everything right as his own boss who is left alone by Patriots owner Robert Kraft (Kraft would be out of his mind to meddle with this man). His one stroke of luck was plucking Tom Brady with the 199th pick in the 2000 NFL draft. Otherwise, Belichick keeps turning over rosters into championship teams year after year.
He signed longtime malcontent receiver Randy Moss in 2007 and saw Moss produce one of the greatest seasons in NFL history that year (23 touchdown receptions). He obtained Wes Welker, a No. 3 receiver and special teams players for for the Dolphins, and saw him become Brady's most trusted target.
Belichick's numerous other crucial acquisitions over the years included Rodney Harrison, running back Corey Dillon, cornerback Darrelle Revis, cornerback Aqib Talib and wide receiver Danny Amendola.
But he also knows when to cut the cord with players who rankle him with contract requests and other acts that violate the almighty Patriot Way. Those in that crowd include Moss, Welker, kicker Adam Vinatieri, linebackers Willie McGinest, Jamie Collins and Chandler Jones, as well as four-time All-Pro defensive end Richard Seymour.
Belichick hasn't concerned himself with fan unrest when he ships off a player who has made a contract request that will disrupt the team's salary structure. Instead, he continually makes hard decisions that reinforce the idea that no one is bigger than the team.
Meanwhile, he has developed a situation much like what Krzyzewski enjoys at Duke. Players want to play there. Coaches want to coach there. His success keeps breeding success and no end appears to be in sight, even with Brady turning 42 next August.
By Feb. 3, Belichick will quite possibly have his sixth Super Bowl championship. And all those teams will bear his distinct stamp as architect and coach.
When Lombardi's Packers dynasty was drawing to a close with the second Super Bowl, the youthful team he had inherited and started molding nine years earlier had grown old. Within the next few years, everyone would be gone.
There is no such thing as aging rosters in Belichick's world.
Just excellence that will apparently continue indefinitely.
