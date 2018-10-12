MILWAUKEE — Clayton Kershaw pounded his glove in restless anticipation, dug his cleats into the Miller Park mound and started operating on Milwaukee Brewers hitters with the precision of a neurosurgeon.
This was the greatest pitcher in Major League Baseball history at work here. A little overboard with that last sentence, you say? OK. So name a pitcher since 1920 with a lower career ERA than this lefty. And good luck because you’re not going to be able to.
And then the Los Angeles Dodgers took an early 1-0 lead on a solo Manny Machado homer in the first game of the National League Championship Series. All Kershaw had to do was pile up outs with that nasty curveball of his — just as he has so many times before — and home-field advantage would shift to the Dodgers.
We interrupt this column to bring you a news bulletin: The force just has to be with the Brewers this autumn because there is no other way to explain what happened in the bottom of the third inning.
Relief pitcher Brandon Woodruff sent a 92-mph four-seam fastball from Kershaw over the right-center-field fence to tie the score at 1-1. Yes, Brandon Woodruff, a bearded 25-year right-hander with five victories to show for his service with the Brewers.
And just to send this further into the Twilight Zone, Woodruff is a left-handed hitter. Left-handed hitters, especially left-handed-hitting relief pitchers, just aren’t supposed to do this against Clayton Edward Kershaw.
“Hitting left-handed has always been comfortable for me,” Woodruff said. “I took some BP (batting practice earlier today, but I wasn’t necessarily looking forward to hitting,”
“That just completely changed the game’s vibe,” said Brewers manager Craig Counsell, referring to Woodruff’s second career homer.
That homer was almost as unheard of as Matthew Stafford, Kershaw’s high school catcher, quarterbacking the Detroit Lions to a Super Bowl championship one of these days.
But, then, if the Lions catch the same buzz the Brewers have these days, perhaps even that is imminent.
After 74 pitches and three mound visits, Kershaw was sent to the showers.
And out came the Brewers’ MVP. No, not Christian Yelich. The Brewers’ wave of relief pitchers, whom the Dodgers dreaded seeing while they were on the wrong end of a score.
Woodruff, who relieved starter Gio Gonzalez, worked two innings. And then Josh Hader was stretched by Counsell for three innings. And then Xavier Cedeño. And Joakim Soria. And Jeremy Jeffress. And Corey Knebel.
Left-right-left-left-right-right-right. It was all arms on deck for this one. And other than a gut-wrenching eighth inning, when the Dodgers rallied for three runs and stranded runners at the corners, there was usually a succession of frustrated Dodgers hitters retreating to the dugout after dejectedly flipping their bats following another strikeout.
When this game finally was over after more than four hours, the Brewers had themselves a tone-setting 6-5 victory. They won only after Justin Turner, one of the Dodgers’ most feared hitters, struck out with Chris Taylor 90 feet away.
“We ended up having to use our guys,” Counsell said of his relievers. “The Dodgers battled back, but we expected that.”
And they did it even though Yelich, who had carried the Brewers in September and had owned Kershaw going into this game, was held hitless and hit into a double play in his final at-bat.
Meanwhile, the profit margin for the George Webb hamburger chain is taking a massive hit. With the Brewers’ 12th straight victory, George Webb is on the hook for giving away free hamburgers in the near future to make good on a promotion. The last time George Webb served up that much beef was 1987, when the Brewers opened the season with 13 straight victories.
Even before Friday’s tense game, Counsell couldn’t help but smile when that was brought to his attention.
“Who knew that we would make it this far and the biggest piece of stress going into this game would be George Webb hamburgers?” Counsell said. “I remember the concept of free hamburgers going back so long. It’s hard to believe that it’s never happened since then.
“I guess it’s a pretty good streak. But it’s something for everybody to talk about for sure and, I mean, free hamburgers is free hamburgers,”
Counsell then looked directly at the large contingent of media sitting before him and twisted a dagger.
“I know you will all be there,” he said with a smile.
There were plenty of good times at Miller Park Friday. And to think this avalanche of good cheer was started by one of the most improbable home runs in Brewers history.
Considering what’s been going on with this team since around Labor Day, there must be something in the air.
The Brewers can only hope it lingers over this city for the rest of October.
