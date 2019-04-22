Nearly three months after Frank Robinson’s death, Duane Kuiper can still hear his voice. He likely always will because Robinson was that kind of man.
Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball history, died Feb. 7 at the age of 83. Kuiper, a Racine native who is a longtime broadcaster for the Giants, was in his second season as a second baseman for the Indians in 1975 when Robinson made history in his role as player-manager.
The word on Robinson, who was also the first player to be named Most Valuable Player in each league, is that he was old-school tough and he expected to see that same toughness with everyone on his team.
Kuiper learned for himself just how warranted that reputation was, even though Robinson would reveal more of a soft side to his young second baseman.
They first became acquainted in September 1974, when Robinson was still exclusively a player for the Indians and Kuiper was a 24-year-old rookie who appeared in 10 games. When Kuiper was brought back up by the Indians June 6, 1975, Robinson was two months into his new groundbreaking role.
“I had gotten to know him a little bit as a teammate and, when he was named manager, we knew he was going to be tough,” Kuiper said. “But he cut us a lot of slack. He understood we were going to make mistakes and he was always real positive.
“But we were also afraid of him and most of the guys on the team were afraid of him because he was tough. If he called you into his office, you’d better be ready to have an answer. And if you didn’t have an answer, you’d better leave the office and come back with one.”
Kuiper became known in his major league career for having the most career at-bats (3,379) with the fewest homers (one). That came Aug. 29, 1977, when he connected off of future Cy Young Award winner Steve Stone against the White Sox in Cleveland.
His lack of power is at least a little attributable to Robinson, but that was by design.
“At one point, he thought I was hitting the ball in the air too much,” Kuiper said. “He said, ‘Look, you’re not going to hit the ball out of the park, so why are you hitting the ball in the air?’
“So he pulled me into his office and said, ‘The next 10 at-bats, every ground ball you hit, I’ll give you 10 bucks. Every fly ball or pop up you hit, you give me 10 bucks.’
“After those 10 at-bats, he called me in and he gave me 60 bucks. He said, ‘Do you want to keep doing it?’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t want to take your money, but I get what you’re trying to do and I appreciate it.’ And he said, ‘All right, but if you start hitting the ball in the air again, then we’re going to go back and do this again.’ “
By 1977, Kuiper was so established with the Indians that Robinson was quoted as saying he was the finest second baseman in the American League. Robinson, such a difficult man to please, was so thrilled with Kuiper always putting the team first that he had a reward for him.
“He called Buddy Bell and I into his office,” Kuiper recalled, “and he said, ‘I want you two to be my captains, We’re not going to put anything on your sleeve and we’re not going to make any huge announcement. I just like the way you guys play, you’re smart and you get along with everybody.’
“In all the things that happened to me in the years I played, that’s one of the highest compliments I received.”
Some 42 years after that honor, Kuiper was invited by the Robinson family to attend a memorial service at Dodger Stadium. What he encountered at the service were numerous legends, but not only in baseball.
“It was by invitation only,” Kuiper said. “Frank’s wife and his daughter, Michelle, invited me and I was thrilled. Frank was a big, big NBA fan. He was a big Lakers fan.
“The ceremony was in the infield and we were sitting in the first three or four rows. It was like a who’s who in baseball and basketball. I was sitting near some of the greatest basketball players of all time.”
Two of those NBA legends were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell. The latter was Robinson’s basketball teammate at McClymonds High School in Oakland, Calif., in the early 1950s.
The highlight for Kuiper was Henry Aaron, who had turned 85 two days before Robinson’s death, giving an eloquent speech after struggling to get to the podium.
“Once he got there, he just spoke beautifully about Frank,” Kuiper said.
That’s how Robinson deserves to be remembered, Kuiper feels.
“The main thing out of all of this is that he was a tough guy,” Kuiper said. “And he had this, ‘Don’t mess with me,’ demeanor. But if he liked you and he respected you, then he was a softie.
“He would test everyone he came into contact with. And if you didn’t stand up to him, then he really didn’t have much to do with you. So you’d better learn stand up to him.”
