Peter Jackel: Prairie's Swanson was a paragon of virtue

In this setting, there was no limit to to time Swanson would devote to help kids get better. All he expected in return was an honest effort and to offer excuses for substandard play was to risk his wrath.

“He was super patient with the little ones, the beginners, the kids who would miss balls,” Alexander said. “He had a unique personality. The middle school kids really bonded with him.

“But he could definitely blow a gasket. He would always lose his keys and when he did, he would get so angry and frustrated. So most of us would always look out for his keys.”

Tim Ellis, a 1977 Prairie graduate who played for Swanson went on to serve as his long-time assistant, remembers a multi-layered mentor. Swanson was a vociferous reader of any book that would deepen his knowledge and he enjoyed connecting with students and learning what made them tick.

“Everyone who Harold touched has a unique story that they have with him,” Ellis said. “He felt that each kid was unique. Every experience he had with a kid was a new experience.

“He tried to encourage you. He tried to reach you. He was tremendously loyal to his students. Harold was more than a tennis coach. He was a philosopher. He was a teacher. He was my friend. He was my mentor throughout my life.”