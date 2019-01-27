So, it was the first weekend since last August without a football game Sunday. And, yes, I realize the Pro Bowl was played.
When meaningful football returns next Sunday, a lot of us are likely going to be spending a great deal of mental energy rooting against the Patriots. You know, as in, “Not those guys again!”
But it will be those guys again. Give Bill Belichick and Tom Brady two weeks to prepare for any opponent and you’ve got to like their chances. Their body of work the last two decades strongly suggests as much.
Rams coach Sean McVay may be the template for today’s ideal NFL coach — the astute young offensive mastermind who can transform a team seemingly overnight. The Packers were thinking along those lines when they hored Matt LaFleur.
But Belichick is the greatest coach of any sports in history.
The Rams have a fearsome defensive line that features Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh and the potential is there for 42-year-old Tom Brady to be under big pressure.
But it says here that the Patriots win 24-14.
- My favorite tweet is a long time comes from Bryce Harper, the superstar free agent who has yet to sign with a team.
“Confirmed: Just called Tony Romo to see where I’m going to play next year. #YoureAWizardTony”
Yes, just about everyone is raving about the prognosticating skills of Romo, the second-year color commentator for CBS. He has raised his personal bar so high after his spectacular performance against the Patriots and Chiefs in the AFC Championship game that it will be interesting if he can approach that during Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Getting back to Harper, I’ll say he signs with the Phillies.
- OK, now that Jerry Kramer has hie rightful place in the NFL Hall of Fame after a shameful wait of nearly 50 years, does any one other Packer belong in the Hall of Fame?
Two come to mind for me, but one of the two is probably unrealistic. The first is safety LeRoy Butler, who went from leg braces and a wheelchair as a youth in Florida to a four-time All-Pro player for the Green Bay Packers during their 1990s renaissance.
He had 38 career interceptions, 20.5 sacks, was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade team in the 1990s and played in two Super Bowls. Plus — I add in jest — he originated the famous Lambeau Leap.
The other is guard Gale Gillingham. Former Packers general manager Ron Wolf, a devout football historian, used to say that that he was told Gillingham was the greatest Packer guard of them all.
What works against Gillingham is his brief body of work. He was the best guard in the NFL in the late 1960s and early 1970s. That is until Dan Devine, the Packers’ head coach at the time, had the brilliant idea of switching Gillingham to defensive tackle, only to watch Gillingham tear up a knee.
There’s a lot of great players out there who just weren’t able to play long enough to be enshrined. Herb Score, the Indians’ brilliant left-handed pitcher who was struck by a line drive in the head in 1957, immediately comes to mind. Gillingham will likely be another.
- One wonders how Jeff Fisher feels after McVay came on the scene and immediately turned around the Rams. Remember how quarterback Jared Goff was being written off as a bust as a rookie in 2016 before McVay transformed him into what he was projected to be.
Jason Kidd must be feeling the same way after seeing how Mike Budenholzer immediately transformed the Bucks this season. Especially with LeBron James having moved out west, the Bucks have to be considered favorites to advance to the NBA Finals as along as Giannis Antetokounmpo stays healthy.
I never thought I would be writing those words in a column.
And speaking of Antetokounmpo, he has to be considered the favorite to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player — even with James Harden on his remarkable tear.
For the first time in what seems like eternity, the Bucks have given fans reason to be genuinely excited.
- What a thrill it was to witness a packed John F. McGuire Gymnasium watch St. Catherine’s stirring upset of Green Martin Luther Saturday afternoon. St. Catherine’s will likely have to deal with Martin Luther again in the postseason in its pursuit of its first state tournament berth since 2011.
Have the basketball gods been looking out for St. Catherine’s or what? To have a 68-year coaching lineage of John McGuire, Bob Letsch and now Nick Bennett is quite something.
- Here’s hoping that Racine Lutheran boys basketball coach Jeff Christensen becomes the 29th boys basketball coach to win 500 games. Christensen’s next shot is scheduled to be Thursday when the Crusaders travel to Somers for a makeup game against Shoreland Lutheran.
But considering what the weather is supposed to be like this week, there’s a good chance Christensen will have to wait longer still.
