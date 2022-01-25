Peter Jackel: Packers have only one choice to make

Now that the dust from Saturday night's debacle is starting to settle, one can't help but at least ponder the thought: Is it time for the Green Bay Packers to cut ties with Aaron Rodgers?

There are certainly plenty of compelling reasons.

• Their Super Bowl drought has reached 11 seasons with Rodgers behind center.

• Rodgers is a distraction with his attitude of entitlement and with his inexcusable deception concerning his vaccination status last November.

• On the brink of becoming just the second player in NFL history to win at least four Most Valuable Player awards, Rodgers will never have more market value in a trade. The Denver Broncos, who are Super Bowl-ready with a quarterback of Rodgers' caliber, would likely be first in line to mortgage their future for his services.

• Rodgers will turn 39 by the end of next season.

• And perhaps most crucial of all is the Packers' bloated salary cap, which will necessitate a number of agonizing decisions by general manager Brian Gutekunst during the offseason.

So should the Packers finally part ways with Rodgers?

Absolutely not.

Rodgers is about to become a four-time MVP. No team in its right mind trades four-time MVPs who are playing as well as ever. And the Packers realize that.

Coach Matt LaFleur has already been quoted as saying among other things, "certainly we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer to the day he decides to retire.” He added that Gutekunst and Packers president Mark Murphy are on board with that sentiment.

It's also been reported that the Packers plan to place the franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams, a soon-to-be unrestricted free agent who is Rodgers' favorite teammate. No Adams would almost certainly equate to no Rodgers for the 2022 season.

As for the salary cap, it is expected to be $208.2 million for the 2022 season — an increase of $27.5 million over last season. That will certainly help matters. And as LaFleur noted, "There’s ways to move money and to make sure that we get the bulk of our key contributors back.” LaFleur said.

No one is a more key contributor to the Packers, of course, than Rodgers.

Even if he only has one Super Bowl championship on his resume, I'm placing Rodgers among the three greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

In 7,118 career pass attempts, Rodgers still has just 93 interceptions. After getting picked off twice in a 38-3 season-opening loss to the New Orleans Sept. 12, Rodgers had just two more the rest of the season. Brett Favre, Rodgers' predecessor, finished with 336 interceptions.

As for Rodgers only having won one Super Bowl championship, let's look at this a little closer.

In 22 postseason games, Rodgers has passed for 5,894 yards and 45 touchdowns with just 13 touchdowns. He was also named MVP in his one Super Bowl appearance after passing for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

That doesn't look like someone who chokes in the big games to me.

Was it Rodgers' fault when the Packers had that epic special teams collapse in their 28-22 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship game in 2015?

When the Packers were crushed 44-21 by the Atlanta Falcons two years later in the NFC championship game, Rodgers passed for 287 yards and all three of the Packers' touchdowns.

When the 49ers' Raheem Mostert trampled the Packers for 220 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-20 NFC Championship game victory in January 2020, Rodgers wasn't the problem. True, he was intercepted twice, but he also completed 31 of 39 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns. His quarterback rating was 97.2.

And when the Packers lost 31-26 to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship game one year later, Rodgers completed 33 of 48 passes for 346 yards and three touchdowns. His quarterback rating that day was 101.6. Brady's was 73.8.

Even Saturday night, when Rodgers was clearly not at his best in that loss to the 49ers, the Packers still would have won without another special teams collapse.

No, rare talents the likes of Rodgers just cannot be allowed to leave, especially when one looks at the Packers' history with quarterbacks since Vince Lombardi left town.

In Cliff Christl's magnificent new four-volume history of the Packers, he wrote that, "As a result of Dan Devine's four years as general manager and coach, the Packers spent 10 draft picks in the first three rounds on quarterbacks. Devine traded two first-round choices, four second-round picks and three third-round selections for John Hadl, Jim Del Gaizo, Dean Carlson and to reacquire rights to Zeke Bratkowski. Devine also drafted Jerry Tagge in the first round in 1972."

There are so many more examples of the Packers' futility at quarterback in those pages. Another is Bart Starr wasting the sixth pick in the 1981 draft on Rich Campbell, who never started a game in the NFL.

That's the way it used to be in Green Bay.

For the last 30 years, the presence of Favre and Rodgers have helped heal those wounds.

And speaking of healing wounds, everything appears to be fine again between Rodgers and Packers after the longest of offseasons last year. After Rodgers, frustrated with Gutekunst's personnel decisions, vowed never again to play for the Packers, this is what he recently said:

"The things that I’ve said about the team this year, about Brian’s and I’s relationship, has been heartfelt and genuine and I do appreciate a lot of the things that I’ve seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason," he said.

Rodgers is clearly willing to return.

Now it's up to the Packers to make that happen. And I believe they will.

And if you're among those hoping the Packers move on from Rodgers, just be careful what you wish for.

Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

