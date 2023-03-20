As we transition into the Jordan Love Era in Green Bay — and, yes, the foundation is in place for this to, indeed, be an era — the headlines are going to grow tiresome probably before the end of September

Let’s see here …

When the Packers’ new quarterback excels, you will likely see doozies along the lines of “Love Is All Around” (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”), “Whole Lotta Love” (Led Zeppelin), “Love Will Keep Us Together,” (The Captain and Tennille), “All You Need is Love” (The Beatles) and “Addicted To Love” (Robert Palmer).

And when the Packers falter? How about "Love Ain't For Keeping" (The Who), “What’s Love Got To Do with It” (Tina Turner) or “Love Stinks” (J. Geils Band)?

Those ad nauseam headlines are on their way, and possibly for the next 15 years, if Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst was correct about this kid out of Utah State nearly three years ago. That’s when he traded up to nab Love and the seeds of discontent were first sowed with Aaron Rodgers, leading to his pending trade to the New York Jets last week.

Several weeks ago, I wrote about how much I wanted Rodgers to return to the Packers, even at the age of 39 and even after one of the least productive seasons of his career.

There were several reasons I felt that way and, to be honest, why I still do.

He has been a perfectionist technician on the field, not the wild gunslinger that predecessor Brett Favre could often be (seriously, six interceptions against the then St. Louis Rams in the 2001 playoffs?) Let us not forget that Rodgers wasn’t intercepted for the 100th time in his career until last season (he’s at 105 now, or 231 fewer than Favre had). And he is the second-rated passer in NFL history while Favre is tied for 46th.

And, most importantly, there was his 147-75-1 record as a starting quarterback and the five NFC Championship games he reached. Yes, he only won one of those NFC championship games, but at least Rodgers usually had the Packers in the thick of things.

Still, there’s a lot to be said in favor of his departure, now that Joe Namath’s legendary No. 12 jersey is being dusted off for Rodgers’ impending arrival in New York (the soon-to-be 80-year-old Namath has already signed off on that).

As much of a generational talent as Rodgers is, he was becoming increasingly high-maintenance and demanding. He was trying to usurp Gutekunst’s authority as general manager and that almost always fails (as Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka would certainly contend after having to manage LeBron James’ enormous ego).

And, yes, he will be 40 before the end of this season and seemed increasingly hesitant to take off and run last season with the abandon that used to enhance his greatness.

Whether he leads the Jets to their first playoff appearance since the 2010 season remains to be seen. The talent-laded Jets seemingly are an impact quarterback away from that happening and a healthy Rodgers is about as impactful as there has been in NFL history.

But what about this Love fella?

No one knows what’s going to happen now that the blinding spotlight has been shifted in his direction. Not even the Packers’ braintrust can know how Love, a talented, yet hardly a can’t-miss NFL prospect three years ago, will perform and react after he starts taking shots every Sunday throughout a long season.

But how can one not like his chances?

As was the case with Rodgers, Love was given the rare luxury of being able to not only watch and learn for three years, but to do so under the guidance of an all-time great.

Countless others who were quickly thrown into the fire on bad teams before they were ready over the years weren’t as fortunate. Take for example Tim Couch (first overall pick in 1999), Rick Mirer (second overall in 1993), Heath Shuler (third overall in 1994) and Joey Harrington (third overall in 2002) on the long list of elite prospects who flamed out.

What’s more, now is the time to find out whether Love is the long-term answer because things are shifting rapidly in the NFC’s North Division.

The Chicago Bears have set themselves up for a rapid rise under the wise, calculating leadership of general manager Ryan Poles. He played a large role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ success before coming to Chicago and it’s difficult to rule out the Bears as contenders, at least in their division, based on Poles’ recent moves.

When Dan Campbell took over the Detroit Lions in 2021, I thought he would have a short shelf life based on his clueless college rants (i.e., “We’re going to bite a kneecap off!”) But eight victories by the Lions in the last 10 games last season, which included a rare season sweep by the Lions over the Packers, should strongly suggest that Campbell is no bag of wind.

And then there’s the Minnesota Vikings, who ran away with the division last season, but have undergone some painful losses (the departures of receiver Adam Thielen, linebacker Eddie Kendricks, defensive back Patrick Peterson and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson, to name a few).

How does a Jordan Love-led Packers fit into this reconfigured division? At least that will start to be revealed next season rather than a year or two after that, had Rodgers remained in Green Bay.

I agree with Rodgers’ assessment that he deserves to be remembered as, “debatably the best player in franchise history.” I would place him above anyone in the organization’s history with the possible exception of Don Hutson, who transformed the NFL as a wide receiver and defensive back from 1935-45.

But the time has come to get this new era started, even with the tiresome headlines that will inevitably come with it.