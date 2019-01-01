May some of these wishes come true as we head into a new year:
- That the jubilant cheers at Lambeau Field in 2019 are not limited to Paul McCartney’s June 8 concert at the storied venue. And may there be far more hits in the following months by the Packers at the Frozen Tundra than what the former Beatle produces that evening from his legendary songbook.
- That Major League Baseball starts trending back to pitchers working deep into games instead of the mind-numbing parade of relievers that is so in vogue these days. Some of us are old enough to remember the Tigers’ Mickey Lolich logging successive inning totals of 376, 327⅓, 308⅔ and 308 from 1971-74. And Steve Carlton’s 30 complete games in 1972. And how about a 42-year-old Warren Spahn piling up 259⅔ innings for the Braves in 1963?
To watch a baseball game these days is to watch a marathon. Meanwhile, will there ever again be a 300-game winner?
- That a moratorium is placed on the “in” sports terms of today, such as, “At the end of the day ...,” “He has a great skill set,” “Unbelievable” and, “He has a high basketball IQ.” And will there ever come a day when broadcasters realize that “New world record” is grammatically incorrect? Of course it’s new if it’s a record.
- That the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player after he leads his team to the Finals. The latter is especially possible now that LeBron has headed west. The Bucks will certainly one day retire Antetokounmpo’s number since they’ve retired just about everyone else’s during the last half century, but he is shaping up as a guy who will truly deserve it. He’s the Bucks’ most dominating player since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
I just wish I could rinse the bitter taste out of my mouth over the Bradley Center being deemed obsolete after just 30 years of existence by the Bucks’ newest owners. That’s excess at its worst in contemporary sports.
- That a little more sanity is shown with coaches being fired. Steve Wilks took over a bad Arizona Cardinals team and was forced to play a rookie quarterback behind a horrible offensive line along with a sieve of a defense. And he was fired after one year. Shouldn’t general manager Steve Keim be the one taking ownership of this mess?
I’ll say it again. In John Wooden’s 10th, 11th and 12th seasons at UCLA, his teams had successive records of 16-10, 16-9 and 14-12. These days, Wooden would be fired, just as UCLA axed Steve Alford Monday. Instead, Wooden was allowed to continue and all he did was win 10 NCAA championships in 12 years. Wilks and so many others should be given a legitimate chance.
- That the Park boys basketball team makes it back to Madison for the state tournament for the first time since 1960. It’s so difficult the way the WIAA State Tournament is set up these days — only four Division 1 teams advance to the tournament — but how nice it would be if the Panthers finally scratched this itch after 59 years.
- That NFL players start thinking with their heads and not their bank balances by refusing to play any more Thursday night games. These players feel as if they have been in car wrecks on Mondays throughout the season. And, yet, they are expected to produce at a high level before a national television audience for those ridiculous Thursday night games just three days later.
- That the All-America men’s basketball team is not dominated yet again by freshmen.
- That Jon Gruden swings a trade with the Packers. Why not? The first-year Raiders coach already helped the Bears (Khalil Mack) and Cowboys (Amari Cooper) into the playoffs with his transactions.
- That Jonathan Taylor caps off his career for the University of Wisconsin football team this fall by becoming the program’s third Heisman Trophy winner.
- That the Saints and Texans meet in the Super Bowl. A classy guy like J.J. Watt of the Texans, who raised millions of dollars for victims of Hurricane Harvey, deserves to play on center stage.
- That Racine Lutheran’s Jeff Christensen, a great basketball coach and an even greater person, reaches 500 career victories in the near future. The dean of Racine County basketball coaches is at 497.
- That Racine’s Chris Maragos, who turns 32 next Monday, regains full use of the knee he injured as the Eagles’ special teams ace in October 2017. Maragos has not been able to play this year and this game needs more people with his character.
- That teams stop giving second chances to the Reuben Fosters of this world. The Redskins signed Foster Nov. 25 after he was released by the 49ers in the wake of his third domestic abuse incident of the year. Of course, that had something to do with Foster being a former first-round draft choice and an All-American linebacker for Alabama.
Such players don’t deserve second chances. And the teams that give these second chances deserve exactly what they get.
- That Ohio State will reconsider allowing retiring football coach Urban Meyer to co-teach a class at Ohio State this spring titled, “Leadership and Character.” Uh, guys, Meyer was suspended for the first three games this season for his handling of allegations of domestic abuse involving one of his former assistant coaches.
- That coaches and fans get off the backs of officials working games. Yes, those officials make mistakes just like anyone else. But, no, coaches and fans don’t know more about the rules than officials.
A friend of mine, who has been a high school official for more than 40 years, told me this: The time is coming when a high school event could be called off because of a shortage of officials.
For those who relish berating officials, give it a try some time. See for yourself just how difficult it is.
- That each of you have a wonderful 2019.
