It was the fall of 1981 and a 6-foot-7 sweet-shooting forward from Racine was in the Los Angeles Lakers’ training camp.
Among the other players milling around were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson, who had led the Lakers to the NBA championship in 1980. Four more championships would be in store for the Showtime Lakers that decade.
And Harvey Knuckles came so close to being a part of that legendary run.
That kid from Racine was more than holding his own on that star-studded roster. In fact, Knuckles, who was the 39th pick in the NBA draft that year, would hold on until the Lakers made their final cut.
In a 2004 interview with The Journal Times, Knuckles said he sensed something just wasn’t right during that training camp.
“I remember playing very well at the small-forward spot for the first few days,” Knuckles said. “And then I remember Pat Riley (the Lakers coach at the time) telling me to play the power-forward spot and thinking it was strange.
“Later, I realized I was playing too well at the small-forward spot for them to cut me. But it had already been decided that I was going to be cut. It was a business decision.”
All these years later, there is speculation that Mike McGee, a University of Michigan forward whom the Lakers drafted on the first round that year, was kept over Knuckles only because he had signed a guaranteed contract.
“I could not get a guaranteed contract and, after what happened the first time, I was not sure I could play any better the second time around,” said Knuckles, who played for the University of Toledo.
These days, when there are seven more NBA franchises than there were then, Knuckles almost certainly would have caught on somewhere else. Instead, he never got another chance in the NBA.
But his story still had a happy ending. He ended up playing in Europe until the age of 50 in 2009. And more than 42 years after he was named the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin as a senior at St. Catherine’s, Knuckles is one of five former athletes who are being inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
He will be joined by Krystal Ellis, another former St. Catherine’s basketball standout, former Case baseball standouts John Vodenlich and Jason Jaramillo, and former Park wrestler Frank Velasquez.
The ninth Hall of Fame class will officially be inducted Oct. 24 at Festival Hall in Racine.
Here are bios on the other inductees:
Krystal Ellis
These days, the 2005 St. Catherine’s graduate can still be found on basketball courts. Only she’s wearing a striped official’s shirt. Last March, she worked her first game in the WIAA girls state tournament in Green Bay.
But it was as a player where Ellis truly established her identity. As a freshman at St. Catherine’s in 2002, she led the Angels to the WIAA Division 2 championship game. To date, that marks the only time the program has advanced to a state championship game since the merger between public and private schools in 2000.
The guard earned first-team AP All-State honors as a sophomore, junior and senior. Ellis went on to play for Marquette, where she finished her career in 2009 as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,940 points (her record was broken by Allazia Blockton last Dec. 15).
Jason Jaramillo
The Jaramillo brothers were raised playing baseball. Oldest brother Frankie was the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a senior shortstop at Case in 1993. Lee, a 1994 Case graduate, was a catching standout. And then there was baby brother, Jason, the best of the bunch.
The switch-hitting catcher was the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a junior at Case in 2000. He went on to become an All-American at Oklahoma State and went on to be drafted in the second round of the 2004 June Free Agent Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Jaramillo was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2008 and played the next three seasons there. His best year came in 2009, when he hit .252 with three homers and 26 RBIs in 206 at-bats. On June 2 of that season, Jaramillo hit his first homer — off two-time American League Cy Young Award winner Johan Santana.
He played his final game on Sept. 28, 2011 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Frank Velasquez
Park had a wrestling dynasty under Duane Kleven in the late 1960s and no one was bigger in this program than Frank Velasquez. The oldest of 10 children, Frank won the first of his three consecutive state championships at 95 pounds as a sophomore in 1969. He also led the Panthers to their second state championship in three years that season.
How dominant was Velasquez? In three seasons at Park, he went 84-2 with three conference championships, three sectional titles and three state titles. He became only the third high school wrestler in Wisconsin to win three state championships in 1971.
He started a wrestling dynasty in his family. Leonard Velasquez followed with two state championships and Tony and Gilbert won one each.
John Vodenlich
Learning under longtime Case coach Tom Brandon, Vodenlich earned Big Nine Conference Player of the Year honors as a senior in 1987. Brandon went on to describe him that year as, “The best catcher I’ve had in 17 years at Case.”
That was just the beginning for Vodenlich, who went on to become a two-time NCAA Division III All-American at UW-Whitewater, where he played from 1989-92. His batting average of .456 in 1991 was the third highest single-season batting average in the program’s history.
He became Whitewater’s baseball coach in 2003 and built the program into a national contender. He coached the Warhawks to national championships in 2004 and 2015, and won his 600th career game last May.
