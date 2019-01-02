Until the white smoke from Lambeau Field signals the hiring of the Packers’ new coach within the next month or so, we can only surmise who it will be.
Given that the Packers have made the obvious decision that Aaron Rodgers will continue to be their centerpiece even though he will be 36 by the end of this year and has an accumulating list of injuries, that new coach has to have a strong offensive identity. And a strong personality to deal with Rodgers’ considerable ego.
That man has to be Josh McDaniels, whom Packers representatives will be interviewing Friday in Foxborough, Mass. That is, if McDaniels chooses the Packers among the other parties interested in his services.
Let’s clear up a few things about the Patriots’ offensive coordinator before we proceed.
Yes, McDaniels didn’t do his reputation any favors last year when he accepted the Colts head coaching position, only to leave them scrambling when he quickly backed out. The label plastered on him since then is that he can’t be trusted.
OK, fair enough. But there’s someone else who backed out of a commitment in 2000 after accepting the Jets’ head job. His name is Bill Belichick and he’s won five Super Bowls with the Patriots since he left the Jets high and dry.
Commitments only mean so much in today’s sports landscape, like it nor not. Take Manny Diaz, the defensive coordinator at Miami who committed to taking over Temple’s football program. That is, until Mark Richt unexpectedly resigned as Miami’s head coach after the loss to Wisconsin last week in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Diaz was quickly given a five-year contract to replace him. Sorry, Temple. Better luck next time.
There’s Steve Alford, who signed a 10-year extension to remain as New Mexico’s basketball coach in 2013. Before the ink was even dry, Alford bolted for the glamorous post at UCLA (which fired him Monday).
This sickening list goes on an on and there’s no end in sight. If McDaniels is guilty, so are countless others these days.
The other concern about McDaniels is that he flamed out as the Broncos’ coach in 2009 and ‘10. True, he went 11-17 before being fired by the Broncos, but he was trying to win with a mishmash of quarterbacks who included Kyle Orton, Chris Simms, Tim Tebow and Brady Quinn.
Orton was the best of that bunch and he was a journeyman who played for five teams. The other three combined for 41 touchdown passes and 44 interceptions in their careers.
It’s not like McDaniels had a Baker Mayfield waiting for him when he accepted the Broncos job. And what head coach succeeds without a legitimate quarterback in this day and age?
Which brings us back to the Packers, a team in chaos after a disappointing season that was punctuated by that ghastly season-ending loss to the Lions Sunday.
If the Packers are going to try and squeeze a second Super Bowl championship out of Rodgers, it’s going to take a coach he trusts and respects. Someone with can’t-miss credentials.
Who has better credentials among the coaches out their than McDaniels, who hasn’t been afraid to stand up to Tom Brady during two Super Bowl championships? Brady is only the greatest quarterback in NFL history and he was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player at the age of 40 last year under McDaniels’ watch.
But even with a successful union between these Rodgers and McDaniels, time is getting short to make this work. Some good fortune will have to be involved because Rodgers is in his declining years and the team around clearly needs a number of personnel improvements.
That should have become abundantly clear with those unacceptable losses to the Cardinals and Lions in December.
McDaniels, or whomever else is hired, is going to have limited time to get it done with Rodgers, so still unproven general manager Brian Gutekunst better be hitting home runs with his personnel decisions this offseason.
If he does and the Packers hire someone who can maximize what Rodgers has left, perhaps there can be a repeat of the last time the Packers hired a head coach.
That was in 2006, when McCarthy was hired and his quarterback was Brett Favre. The 37-year-old Favre was coming off statistically the poorest season of his career at the point (20 touchdowns, 29 interceptions, 70.9 quarterback rating in ‘05), but McCarthy was able to harness what he had left.
By the 2007 season, Favre led the Packers to a 13-3 record and the NFC championship game. which was at Lambeau Field. A lame duck-pass by Favre that was intercepted in overtime by the Giants’ Corey Webster prevented the Packers from going to the Super Bowl, but it was right there for them on their home field.
This could happen again for the Packers. But it’s going to take someone strong to get what’s left out of Rodgers, just as McCarthy once got what was left out of Favre.
