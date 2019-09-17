Caroline Strande has officially re-opened her recruitment.
The third-team Associated Press All-State guard for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team officially committed to Bradley University in Peoria, Ill., last November. But after raising her profile with a strong summer season for Wisconsin Flight Elite, the 5-foot-11 Strande is looking at what other options are out there.
She has already received scholarship offers from Illinois and Oklahoma State. Strande visited Oklahoma State earlier this month and will make an official visit to Illinois Sept. 21.
Other offers are out there, which Strande declined to identify. But she did say they are from schools in the Big Ten, Big East and Pac-12 conferences.
Strande stressed Bradley remains in the picture.
“I like Bradley a lot,” she said. “But I don’t want to leave any doubt when I make my decision. By re-opening my recruitment, when I make a decision, I can be more confident.”
Strande, who is Lutheran’s career leader in points (1,657), field goals made (594), steals (276), assists (350), free throws made (398) and free-throw percentage (74 percent), became the first player from her program to be named All-Racine County Player of the Year last season.
She hopes to finalize her college choice by mid October.
And now Lutheran is going to have a second Strande this season with Caroline’s only sibling, Sarah.
Sarah, who is a freshman at Lutheran, might not be as developed in basketball as Caroline was at the same age, and it remains to be seen what Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer has in mind for her this season. But Caroline believes her sister has considerable potential.
“With a lot of time and effort, she could be amazing,” Caroline said. “The sky’s the limit.”
The 5-foot-8 Sarah has already received quite an education from her older sister.
“Every Christmas, she gets a new basketball or soccer ball, or sometimes a football, and then we’ll play with it,” Sarah said. “And sometimes we’ll got to the gym and we’ll see people scrimmaging and we’ll join in with them. We’ll try our hardest and sometimes we win and sometimes we don’t.”
Caroline, incidentally, said she is strongly considering resuming soccer again next spring for Lutheran after not playing since her freshman season. All she did that year was set a program record with 33 goals.
She decided to concentrate exclusively on basketball as a sophomore and junior.
Hope for the future
Racine County, long one of the epicenters for high school basketball in the state, appears likely to maintain that tradition indefinitely. Aside from Strande rewriting the record books at Lutheran, Marquise Milton and Larry Canady became the career-leading scorers at, respectively, Horlick and Park last season. And Park graduate Nobal Days is about to start his career at Tulane.
Meanwhile, all kinds of talent is coming up through the ranks in this area. Just ask Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff, who saw the Hawks’ JC Butler become the all-time leading scorer in Racine County as a senior during the 2017-18 season.
Atanasoff helped Joe Fallico of Prairie coach the Wisconsin Sharks 16U to a memorable season this summer. The Sharks went 36-10, including two tournament championships (NY2LA in Mequon and Best of the South in Atlanta) and several other top-eight finishes.
The Sharks went 5-2 in the Las Vegas Classic, losing by two in overtime in the semifinals of the Gold Bracket to a team from California. In the quarterfinals, the Sharks defeated Phenom University NY2LA out of Milwaukee, which is considered one of the top programs in Wisconsin. That team features Quinton Bolton, whom Atanasoff considers to be Shoreland Lutheran’s top player, along with standouts from Whitefish Bay Dominican, Germantown and other Milwaukee suburban schools.
Local players on the Sharks were Prairie’s Jacob Fallico, Isaiah Hoyt, Kody Krekling, Riley Larsen, KJ Williams and Antuan Nesbitt, St. Catherine’s Kamari McGee and Racine Lutheran’s Jackson Woodward.
“Joe Fallico has really put together something special with his Sharks program, which he began when his son Jacob was in fifth grade (at Prairie) in 2013,” Atanasoff said. “These young men get to travel to some of the better tournaments around the country and really are showing that basketball in the Racine community remains strong and can compete on a national level.
“Personally, it’s not easy being away from my wife and two small children for those three weeks during the July period when I’m allowed to help, but these young men sure do make it tough to walk away from. They are coachable and work incredibly hard and I just feel fortunate that Coach Fallico after the April and May period trusts me enough to hand over the keys and allow me to coach without any restrictions.”
O’Connell honored
The retired Tom O’Connell, who ranks sixth in victories in state history among Wisconsin high school baseball coaches with a 503-388 record, led Catholic Central to five state championships from 2004 to 2011.
He is now being honored in a big way. O’Connell is about to become the first high school coach in the nation to receive the Lefty Gomez Award, an American Baseball Coaches Association honor which is presented by the daughter of the Yankees’ Hall of Fame pitcher. It has been awarded annually since 1962.
Past recipients include former Major League Baseball commissioner Peter Ueberroth (1985) and legendary USC coach Rod Dedeaux (1980). O’Connell will receive his honor during the annual convention, to be held Jan. 2-5 in Nashville.
“The ABCA has over 11,000 members and is the largest baseball coaching organization in the world,” said O’Connell, who started his coaching career at Milwaukee Pulaski in 1974. “To be awarded the group’s most prestigious award is simply awesome and so overwhelming. When I heard the news I was literally speechless.”
“This means so much to me because it will mean so much to the other high school coaches in our organization, which has for so long been dominated by college and professional coaches.”
O’Connell, by the way, is close friends with Bob Mallwitz, the beloved former Lutheran-Prairie baseball coach who retired after the 2018 season after suffering a stroke.
“There was never a game that we played against each other that I didn’t thoroughly enjoy — win or lose,” said O’Connell, a graduate of the long closed Don Bosco High School in Milwaukee. “Having gone to rival all-boys schools when we were in high school, most of our pre-game chatter centered around trying to best each other on which school was better. Don Bosco was, but Francis Jordan (Mallwitz’s alma mater) was a close second!
“I used to write my lineup in so that it said ‘Home team—Don Bosco.’ He did the same with his school. What a joy he was to talk to! I’ll never forget the look on his face when I came to scout one of his games wearing an ‘LP’ cap he once gave me. He must have told his players that story a thousand times.”
Good article. Maybe I missed it, but Chelby Koker is well worth a mention. Racine product who graduated from Shoreland last year and is the all time leading scorer there and maybe the state all time. She’s going D1 to N. Illinois I believe.
