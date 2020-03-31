Peter Jackel: Loyola's Hunter was a man of courage

"We knew Jerry Harkness was our All-American, our go-to guy," Wood said. "But Les was our key inside guy. He scored when necessary, was never asking for the ball.

"When it came down to the final shot in the overtime, Jerry Harkness went up for the shot, was guarded and threw the ball to Les. Les, who was at the free-throw line, took the jump shot and could have been the hero. But it went off the side and that's when Vic tipped it in.

"But we wouldn't have done what we did without Les. There's no question."

It's been 56 years since Wood last played with Hunter, but he will always hold his old teammate in the highest regard. Despite enduring so much hatred in his life, Hunter had a great deal of compassion in his heart.

"He was a quiet leader," Wood said. "He wasn't a rah-rah guy. He just went out there and did his job. He had a good sense of humor and had a lot of loyalty to the players."

But one of Wood's most enduring memories of Hunter has nothing to do with basketball.