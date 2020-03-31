Peter Jackel: Loyola's Hunter was a man of courage

The plane might have been a DC-3, one of those loud, vibrating twin-propeller relics from the 1930s. It was on a snowy night on Jan. 5, 1962 at Midway Airport in Chicago when nervous members of the Loyola University men's basketball team somberly boarded that plane for a short jaunt across Lake Michigan to play Detroit Mercy the next day.
And Les Hunter was scared. As in out-of-his-mind scared.
Within 14 months, Hunter would be a hero on a team that shocked two-time NCAA defending champion Cincinnati in overtime in Louisville to bring back a national title to Chicago in March 1963. To date, it is the only NCAA Tournament championship won by a team from Illinois.
But as that plane bounced through the darkness over the frigid waters of Lake Michigan that wintry January night, Hunter was anything but the proud warrior he was on a basketball court. Chuck Wood remembers. The 1960 St. Catherine's High School graduate was a member of that team and he was among those futilely trying to comfort Hunter, who died Friday at the age of 77.
"We're looking at this plane and we're saying, 'Really? We're going to fly on this thing?,' Wood said. "Poor Les was just a nervous wreck. It was a small plane and we couldn't believe it. What are you going to do? You're not going to say you're not going to get on.
"It rumbled, it bounced around and the weather was not good. We were trying to joke around with him and he said, 'Knock it off!' We knew when he got serious. He just held on and, honest to God, his knuckles were white!"
That night might have been the only time the 6-foot-7 center showed his vulnerable side. Otherwise, he was a force on the court who mostly internalized the racial hatred he and his black teammates endured during a time when racial segregation was dividing this country.
So many ugly incidents were still reverberating through the United States during this time. Rosa Parks had been arrested in Birmingham, Ala., for refusing to give up her bus seat to a white man in 1955. Two years later, President Dwight Eisenhower deployed federal troops to protect the safety of nine black students entering high school after Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus had called in the National Guard to block them.
And September 1962, James Meredith played an enormous role in advancing the Civil Rights Movement when he enrolled at the University of Mississippi. President John Kennedy, initially slow to react to civil rights, sent federal troops to the campus to protect Meredith.
The Loyola basketball team, which featured four black starters — Hunter, Jerry Harkness, Vic Rouse and Ron Miller — on their 1963 championship team, endured much of that hatred. Wood, the sixth man on that team, saw it first hand.
He remembers having to walk into restaurants from the back with his black teammates and having to hail cabs on the side of the street that serviced blacks during southern road trips.
"It was strange," Wood said. "It really was an eye-opener for all of us, especially the white players."
But through it all, Hunter emotionally handled something that was seemingly so much more traumatic than that bumpy plane ride across Lake Michigan. After all, after being raised in segregated Nashville, Tenn., this was a reality in his life.
"They never really talked about it because they lived it," Wood said. "Vic and Les said, 'That's the way life is for us. There's colored booths to sit in, colored drinking fountains, colored bathrooms and white people are going to call us names. It's just something we deal with.'
"I think they decided the best way to show people was to beat them on the basketball court."
Hunter was a fluke addition to this historic group. When Loyola coach George Ireland recruited Rouse out of East St. Louis, he was informed that Hunter, his far-less regarded 6-4 teammate, must be included in the recruitment.
Ireland relented and that decision ended up playing a major role in his program's national championship. Hunter grew three inches between graduating from high school and enrolling at Loyola in 1960 and became a force one year later (freshmen were prohibited from playing on the varsity in those days).
In Loyola's 60-58 overtime victory over Cincinnati March 23, 1963, Hunter contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds. Rouse tipped in the winning shot, but Hunter might have been the hero during the Ramblers' 29-2 season.
"We knew Jerry Harkness was our All-American, our go-to guy," Wood said. "But Les was our key inside guy. He scored when necessary, was never asking for the ball.
"When it came down to the final shot in the overtime, Jerry Harkness went up for the shot, was guarded and threw the ball to Les. Les, who was at the free-throw line, took the jump shot and could have been the hero. But it went off the side and that's when Vic tipped it in.
"But we wouldn't have done what we did without Les. There's no question."
It's been 56 years since Wood last played with Hunter, but he will always hold his old teammate in the highest regard. Despite enduring so much hatred in his life, Hunter had a great deal of compassion in his heart.
"He was a quiet leader," Wood said. "He wasn't a rah-rah guy. He just went out there and did his job. He had a good sense of humor and had a lot of loyalty to the players."
But one of Wood's most enduring memories of Hunter has nothing to do with basketball.
"We would go to these dances and I didn't know how to dance," Wood said. "I said, 'I need how to learn how to dance, guys.' So I would go to their dorm room, they would put on the music and Les and Rich Rochelle (another black member of Loyola's championship team) would show me this dance move or that dance move.
"They said, 'You've got to relax and just enjoy it!' And finally I did."
That's the Les Hunter Wood remembers.
"He was a great team member," he said. "We all respected him so much."
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
