So is Brian Gutekunst a genius? Or is he in completely over his head?
There was plenty of room for both sentiments Thursday night when the Packers’ general manager selected Michigan outside linebacker Rashan Gary. How can any Packers fan not be concerned that Gary, however much of a remarkable athlete he is, produced just 3.5 sacks for Michigan last season?
Talk about Khalil Mack Lite.
Gary also has severe dyslexia, although Gutekunst obviously wasn’t concerned about that.
But Gutekunst’s thinking is understandable. The Packers’ defense was a mess last season and he has to do something to close the gap with the Bears while Aaron Rodgers is still able to make a difference. Sometimes that calls for swinging for the fences.
What’s more, Gutekunst is still in his grace period after becoming the Packers’ general manager just last year. He still hasn’t drafted a Justin Harrell (Ted Thompson), Jamal Reynolds (Mike Sherman), John Michels (Ron Wolf) or Vinnie Clark (Tom Braatz). Not yet, anyway.
Gutekunst’s first draft in 2018 still has a chance to be very good and he deserves the benefit of the doubt for the time being. He has yet to do anything that should compromise trust in him.
The NFL draft will always be a crap shoot even with the countless scouting that goes into scouting players these days.
Maybe Gary is the next Clay Matthews. And maybe he’s the next Datone Jones.
We shall see.
Where have you gone, Bobby Knight?
You can call retired basketball coach Bobby Knight a bully and there would be no disagreement here. The same man who demanded discipline from his players had so little himself and he was the source of so many negative headlines just for the way he conducted himself.
Nevertheless, sometimes I still miss Knight and that was underscored yet again Friday with the insane 10-year, $92 million contract that Clemson gave football coach Dabo Swinney.
OK, the man won two national championships in the last three years. And no one in their right mind would turn down that kind of money. And, yes, college football is a big business that generates millions of dollars for universities.
But there was a day when Knight was winning national championships at Indiana and he never tired to hold his administration hostage for a bigger contract. I got into a spirited email debate with a Knight hater a few years ago and even he conceded that.
What’s more, Knight insisted on his players graduating and he tried to uphold what college sports is supposed to be all about, even though he often undermined that with his personal conduct. What college sports is these days has become laughable on a lot of levels.
There are so many reprehensible things Knight did during his years as a coach that cannot be defended. Yes, he could be a bully and a boor.
But I often find myself missing the man.
Meanwhile, Swinney’s contract has buyouts to discourage him from leaving.
Really? Paying a man $92 million to coach football for the next 10 years isn’t enough? Is this genuinely a contract then?
But, of course, the athletes who put coaches in a position to get those kinds of contracts shouldn’t receive any stipends to help them get by in college. That would compromise the integrity of the NCAA.
Blah, blah, blah.
Trouble on the horizon
So the Brewers have chugged out of the gate, mesmerizing us with Christian Yelich’s continued brilliance and frustrating us with, to put it kindly, a suspect pitching staff.
While the Cubs quickly righted their ship after a miserable start with a veteran pitching staff which has been lights out recently, the Brewers have gone in just the opposite direction.
Pitching coach Derek Johnson, who worked wonders with the Brewers’ staff last season, has moved on to Cincinnati and is making a similar impact with the Reds’ staff. The Reds had a 4.63 team earned run average last season. Under Johnson’s guidance so far, that ERA has been lowered to 3.24.
Yes, the season is a marathon and not a sprint. Still, it’s hard to ignore the Brewers’ 5.27 ERA.
Farm boys
With this age of strict pitch counts and relief specialists, it baffles me how much baseball has changed in the last 40 years.
In 1974, 35-year-old Gaylord Perry pitched 322⅓ innings for the Indians. His teammate and brother, Jim, pitched 252⅓ innings at the age of 38 that same season.
The most innings pitched in the major leagues last season was by the Nationals’ Max Scherzer, who worked 220⅔.
Racine’s Duane Kuiper was a rookie second baseman for the Indians that season and personally witnessed that durability from those old geezers. How did they do it?
“They were farm boys!” Kuiper said. “That’s what farm boys do! They didn’t have anyone who told them they couldn’t pitch nine innings or that, ‘You can only throw 85 pitches today.’ They didn’t have that. They pitched.
“When you talk to the guys who pitched for a long time, the one thing they’ll tell you is they threw a lot in between starts. Now, organizations are just protecting the money that they issued to these high draft picks. They don’t want them to get hurt and it turns out they’re getting hurt anyway.
“There is no formula that anybody has right now that works.”
