The last we saw of Da’Shaun Brown as a Racine County athlete was the evening of last Nov. 15. It was a 33-degree night at Madison’s Camp Randall Stadium and the apprehension was overpowering.
Brown, a senior quarterback for St. Catherine’s, had just scored from 3 yards to pull the Angels to within 7-6 of St. Croix Central in the WIAA Division 4 football championship game. Just 12 seconds showed on the massive scoreboard and it was widely known that the Angels did not have a healthy kicker.
There was no choice but to go for two points.
In other words, it was down to Brown.
St. Catherine’s coach Dan Miller took a 60-second timeout, which seemed like 60 minutes, to map things out.
And after a meticulous play was worked out, Brown ran to his left untouched for a ridiculously easy conversion that gave this program its first state championship.
Fast forward to Aug. 2. Brown was no longer the first-team All-State quarterback for St. Catherine’s who was a hero on the big stage. He was just another face among numerous others on the first day of Indiana University’s summer practice at Bloomington, Ind.
And what happened?
“I actually threw up,” he said. “I was super, super gassed. I actually let it all out and ran back to practice. There’s nothing more you can do.”
Welcome to the big time, where legends of high school are scrubs in college until they prove otherwise. Produce or get pushed aside by coaches whose job security depends on how many “W’s” they can put on their resume, sooner rather than later.
In Brown’s case, he’s taking it nice and slow as a red-shirt wide receiver. He has switched his black and gold No. 4 St. Catherine’s jersey for a crimson and white No. 80 jersey at Indiana. Only, that jersey won’t start getting stained by grass and dirt until next season, when he starts competing for playing time.
Absolutely nothing will be given to him as he tries to separate himself.
“I have a great coach in coach (Grant) Heard,” said Brown, referring to Indiana’s passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. “He pushes me just to be the best I can be. He pushes me very hard. He pushes all the freshmen very hard.
“He wants us to get to that auto-pilot mode where he doesn’t have to say anything to us. So we just keep taking all the pressure now and we just keep moving forward. It’s one play at a time. We just listen to coach Heard. It’s ‘Yes sir’ and we move on.”
With the exception of a 51-10 pasting at the hands of Ohio State Sept. 14, the Hoosiers have been respectable during their 3-2 start. But Brown’s involvement has been limited to participating in practice while working in time for homework from his 15 credits of classes. One of his school books include a thick football playbook that Brown is still working to master.
His time will come as he pushes himself to the limit every afternoon at practice behind leading receivers Whop Philyor (junior), Peyton Hendershot (sophomore), Ty Fryfogle (junior) and Donavan Hale (senior). And every so often, he catches the eye of Indiana head coach Tom Allen and his staff.
“I actually got some reps in our team scrimmage,” Brown said. “They put me in the game, I ran some nice routes and caught a pass or two and had a touchdown.”
Brown has already underscored to Allen why he was recruited out of Racine.
“Da’Shaun Brown is a versatile player,” Allen said. “He can play multiple positions on both sides of the football and be a factor on special teams. We want to get the ball in Da’Shaun’s hands and let him make plays.”
But before those days come, there are still plenty of dues to still pay. Brown has already learned that only the strongest thrive at this level of football. From the early-morning weightlifting to all the practices and meetings and that time at study tables, college athletes receive minimal free time.
“Being a college athlete is keeping a positive mindset,” he said. “You wake up early every morning and you’ve got to persevere. Everyone in college has the physical part. You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t have it.
“We’re here and we’re grinding it out. I said the hardest part would be mentally staying stable and pushing through everything.”
And that includes trying to make plays against athletes who were just as talented as Brown in high school.
“The little things count more,” he said. “That little jab step in your route. You’ve got to take everything in account way more than in high school, where you’re just running and people aren’t tackling you because they’re scared. You don’t have that in college.
“Taking the little things into account is what will get you further.”
While it remains to be seen what Brown will achieve as an athlete an Indiana, he already knows he has made a big progression as a young man. Bloomington is more than 300 miles southeast of Racine and Brown feels he has matured in his new world.
“This is the biggest opportunity I’ve gotten in life and if I get nothing out of this, it means I wasn’t fully learning how to be a man,” he said. “That’s where this opportunity is taking me. I feel it already, being on my own for a little while now.
“It’s just one of the best things that can happen to you. It’s a big developmental stage in life when you go to college and play a sport. You discipline yourself to do things not because you have to but because you want to.”
Brown’s maturity was underscored when asked how much he looks back on that night of last Nov. 15, when he played such an integral role in St. Catherine’s making history. The truth is, while Brown loved the experience, he has relegated that part of his life to the ancient history files.
“I rarely look back,” he said. “I loved high school, but I rarely look back. I’m moreso looking forward, trying to create a bigger picture here at Indiana.
“I’m trying to make more memories on a bigger stage.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
