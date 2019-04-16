Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turned 72 Tuesday and that seems impossible.
So many of us remember the summer of 1975, when he was a young superstar who was forcing a trade out of Milwaukee. Six years earlier, the Bucks hit the NBA’s equivalent of the Powerball when they ended up with his services after a flip of a coin turned up tails.
He was the king 15 years before LeBron James was born, a lanky young man with that majestic, unstoppable skyhook. As Eddie Doucette frantically painted word illustrations of his exploits over the air waves, Abdul -Jabbar instantly transformed the Bucks from a lowly expansion franchise in a small-market city into a flagship of the league.
These Bucks belonged with Wilt Chamberlain’s Lakers and Willis Reed’s Knicks. They warmed us during the long winter months as their version of Showtime captivated Wisconsin. The Bucks won the NBA championship in 1971 and a second one slipped through their fingers three years later even though they hosted the Celtics in the seventh and deciding game of the NBA Finals at the Milwaukee Arena.
But Abdul-Jabbar was only 27 after that lost opportunity. Surely, this was just the start of a fantastic journey.
And then came 1975 and everything changed.
Ten years after the Braves limped through their dreary last season as a lame-duck team in Milwaukee, Abdul-Jabbar wanted out. I was too young to remember the Braves’ sad departure, but I was a 16-year-old fan during the summer of ‘75 who was hurting like anyone else.
We felt spurned when Abdul-Jabbar wouldn’t back down from his trade demand.
And then we felt dissed when he made the stinging, arrogant observation that he was, “culturally deprived” in Milwaukee.
Talk about adding insult to injury.
The Bucks’ choice was either to keep Abdul-Jabbar for one more season and lose him as a free agent without any compensation or get what they could for him right away.
So the Lakers came out on top in a bidding war that also included the Knicks.
And the Bucks ended up with Elmore Smith, Dave Meyers, Junior Bridgeman and Brian Winters. All good players. Two of them, Bridgeman and Winters, even have their numbers retired by the Bucks.
But it was as impossible for the Bucks to replace Abdul-Jabbar then as it would be for the Cavaliers to replace James on two occasions in Cleveland. Abdul-Jabbar went Hollywood on us, joining forces with Magic Johnson on the Lakers in the 1980s to lead one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history.
And all along, I foolishly despised Abdul-Jabbar out of misguided jealously. What do you mean, “culturally deprived,” Kareem? So we weren’t good enough for you, huh?
My distaste for Abdul-Jabbar became all the more exacerbated when I got into this profession and saw first hand how cold and distant he could be, at least with the media. Hey, who does this guy think he is?
I used to ask the late Arnie Garber, the Bucks’ first trainer who would go on to become a salty, but beloved coach with the Racine Raiders football team, about Abdul-Jabbar.
“Was he really that big of a jerk, Arnie?” I would ask.
“Oh, no, not at all,” Garber would said firmly. “Kareem is a great guy. I still hear from him today. Most people don’t know the real Kareem.”
Still, I didn’t believe Arnie, even though he was a man who always told it like it was. The truth is, I didn’t want to believe him.
But after Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989 with five championships with the Lakers, I occasionally started reading items about how Abdul-Jabbar was becoming more approachable and likable.
I would read about how this deeply intelligent man would work behind the scenes with kids, even making a weekly commitment to read to them and serve as a mentor.
And then two things happened this year that made me a Abdul-Jabbar fan again 44 years after I started despising him.
The first came in March, when he raised nearly $3 million by auctioning his NBA memorabilia, which included his MVP trophies and championship rings, for the benefit of underprivileged children.
“When it comes to choosing between storing a championship ring or trophy in a room or providing kids with an opportunity to change their lives, the choice is pretty simple: Sell it all,” Abdul-Jabbar wrote in advance of the sale.
“Looking back on what I have done with my life, instead of gazing at the sparkle of jewels or gold plating celebrating something I did a long time ago, I’d rather look into the delighted face of a child holding their first caterpillar and think about what I might be doing for their future. That’s a history that has no price.”
The clincher came Sunday, when Abdul-Jabbar attended the Bucks’ playoff opener against the Pistons and held the Bucks’ 1971 championship trophy during a first-quarter ceremony. The crowd of more than 17,000 fans, many who weren’t alive when Abdul-Jabbar wore No. 33 for the Bucks so long ago, welcomed him back with open arms.
But at least in a symbolic sense, he was part of the Bucks once again.
And now that I see Abdul-Jabbar from the perspective of an adult, I have come to understand this: We might not have always appreciated Abdul-Jabbar during his journey, but it was his journey and no one else’s.
And what a journey it has been for reasons that extend far beyond basketball.
Happy 72nd birthday, Kareem.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
