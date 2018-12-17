Piling up more frequent road miles during another marathon charter bus trip, Luke Reigel paused to reflect where he was both at the moment and in his life’s journey on Monday afternoon.
Where he was at the moment was the easy part.
“We logged nine hours yesterday,” the longtime coach of the UW-Parkside men’s basketball team said. “We’re somewhere southwest of Springfield, Mo., right now.”
Such is the life of a coach at the Division II level, where seemingly endless bus trips and sometimes sparsely-attended games are part of the landscape.
But that never mattered much to the 45-year-old Reigel, who instead has focused on his commitment to excellence within his own world. And his world is far removed from the realities of today, where so many talented players coming out of high school each year have rendered higher learning institutions into being nothing more than a brief stepping stone to the riches of the NBA.
And that brings us to where Reigel is on his life’s journey.
He is on the brink of becoming the all-time winningest coach in the history of the Parkside men’s basketball program — that could happen as early as Tuesday when the Rangers play Rogers State in the Holiday Classic at Fort Smith, Ark., — but that’s hardly Reigel’s focus.
Certainly the 231 victories that would enable Reigel to pass Steve Stephens, Parkside’s coach from 1969 to 1982, would be meaningful in its own way. But that’s only because of the high regard the 45-year-old Reigel has for Stephens.
What matters far more to Reigel is what he and others have invested emotionally to make Parkside’s program into what it is today. No, the DiSimone Gymnasium in Somers will likely never be draped with national championship banners like Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium, but what matters to Reigel is what his program represents.
“I think the best part of coaching is when you see young men reach their potential on and off the floor and you’ve worked with them for four or five years,” he said. “There’s nothing better than that. The wins and the losses are whatever, but at the end of their career, when they’re getting their degree, going out into the work force and being successful, that’s why you do it.
“You just want to see people reach their potential. You keep pushing them and staying on them and doing everything you can. And when they walk out the door and are as good as they can be in almost every aspect, which you had an influence over, that makes you feel pretty good.”
Along the way, Reigel managed to build Parkside into a model Division II program, but only after plenty of sweat and years. This is a man, after all, who lost 149 of his first 251 games after becoming Parkside’s coach in 2003.
Each of those losses stung because success once came in bunches for Reigel. He won a WIAA Division 2 championship under his father, Tom, as a senior guard with Wilmot in 1991. And his association with the legendary Bo Ryan resulted in NCAA Division III championships at UW-Platteville as a player in 1995 and as an assistant in 1999.
At Parkside, he continued to chip away even when he was seemingly going nowhere with a 7-20 record in his sixth year with the Rangers — two years after they supposedly took flight with their first NCAA Tournament appearance. The real payoff came starting in 2012, his 10th year, when his team posted successive records of 20-9, 23-7, 26-4, 25-6 and 22-8.
“The first time we made the NCAA Tournament in 2007, with players like LaVontay Fenderson, Brad Ferstenou, Tyrone Deacon and Kyle Clark, that was a huge milestone,” he said. “I don’t think anyone ever thought we could get to that level.
“More recently, I think about when we hosted the NCAA Tournament (in 2016) and won the school’s first NCAA Tournament game in front of 2,000 fans. The place was packed. That was a great college atmosphere and those are the things that really stick out.”
The other end of that gamut came in 2017, when Parkside’s entire athletic program was punished for what the NCAA determined were multiple secondary violations. Even though Reigel or anyone else in his program were not found guilty of those infractions, his team was still barred from postseason play for the 2017-18 season.
“I would probably be lying to say that there’s still not quite a bit of bitterness,” Reigel said. “You work your entire career to build a program that is clearly one of the best in the country. And then to have it all taken away by other people’s ineptitude and decision making, it’s one that’s going to stick with me for a long time.
“People say, ‘You have to move past it and part of me has, but forgiveness doesn’t come easy when something like that happens. We’ll keep on working, but until we’re back on top of the mountain, there’ll be some bitterness there.”
During that journey back to the top, there will be numerous Parkside players Reigel coaches who will become better people under his watch. That’s just what Ryan expects from his former player and assistant.
“I would tell you this — I would want my kids playing for him and one of them did,” Ryan said. “The best answer for your question — ‘Is he someone you would want your kid to play for? — is absolutely. And my son, Matt, had a great experience playing for him (when Reigel was an assistant at Platteville).
“With Luke, he’s the byproduct of a real good home life and his parents weren’t going to let him do anything but the right way. Those are the guys I liked to recruit.”
And those are the kind of guys Reigel will continue to recruit.
So where is Reigel at in his life’s journey?
In a very good place.
