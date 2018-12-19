Speaking from his cell phone during another four-hour, 15-minute dialysis session at Fresenius Kidney Care on Durand Avenue on Wednesday morning, Johnny Washington’s voice was weak, yet resolute.
There’s no denying that life has heaped so much on the former All-State forward from a vintage Case High School boys basketball team.
Yet, somehow, he’s going to make it through this.
Washington suffered renal failure in 2012, one year after he endured a divorce from his wife of 24 years. While undergoing dialysis, he was routinely returning to Racine from his home in Elgin, Ill., to help care for his mother, Leola, who died in 2016.
Then, while awaiting a kidney transplant, he was diagnosed with renal cancer around his 60th birthday in September and is undergoing a rough round of chemotherapy. That bad break removed him from the transplant list.
“I’m just trying to stay optimistic about it all,” said Washington, who was the shooting forward on Case’s No. 1-ranked 19-1 team as a senior during the 1976-77 season. “I’ve been blessed. I’ve had a good life. And I’m still trying to fight for the one I have now.
“When I see the little kids with cancer on television, my heart goes out to them because they haven’t as experienced much in life as I have. You have to be cognizant of what other people are going through. Sometimes, it’s worse than yours.
“Even though there’s a lot of gloom, staying positive helps you to fight it.”
Washington will be returning to his old court on Thursday night to celebrate what he represented as a student-athlete. During Case’s Southeast Conference game against Oak Creek, the school’s Athletic Department and Letterman Alumni Club will honor Washington during a ceremony with plenty of friends and family.
And his legacy will be preserved for all to see when his No. 12 uniform from UW-Eau Claire will be put on permanent display with such former Case greats as Duane Kuiper, Eric Rasmussen, Todd Simonsen, Sarah DeKraay, Samantha Logic and Sam Veit.
“I’m very humbled by that,” Washington said. “I really deeply and greatly appreciate all that. When I look back on the years and all we accomplished, I give a lot of credit to my teammates.”
What a time that 1976-77 school year was in Racine, when high school sports countered the numerous ominous headlines of a lingering strike by Racine Unified School District teachers.
In that fall of 1976, the Horlick football team went 10-0 and advanced to the first WIAA championship game in state history, losing to Antigo 6-0.
And then the basketball season arrived. At St. Catherine’s, 6-foot-7 center Harvey Knuckles was named the Associated Press Player of the Year in Wisconsin after leading St. Catherine’s to the private schools state championship. It was the sixth and final state title won by the legendary John McGuire, for whom the school’s gymnasium is now named.
And over at Case, Washington joined Kevin Berryhill, Lionel Perkins, Jacob Strong and John Geshay on a team that was 19-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state.
And then came Monday, March 7, 1977, when one of the most memorable games in this county’s history was played before an overflowing crowd in Park’s fieldhouse. It was a WIAA Class A regional championship and Park coach Tom Sager used a slowed-down offense to stun Case 41-39.
Washington had scored on a beautiful assist from Perkins to give Case a 36-31 lead with 3:14 to play. But Park kept chipping away and, with eight seconds to play, Tony Bland took a pass from Kerry Glover and swished a 22-foot shot near the right side of the key to give the Panthers that 41-39 victory.
And just like that, Case’s dream season was history.
“Dean Smith (the Hall of Fame North Carolina coach) had used that philosophy of slowing it down and I think Sager did the same thing with us,” Washington said. “But we were still up until the very end, when Tony Bland hit that shot.
“I can just remember all of us were so disappointed when that shot when through. It just kind of shattered us.”
But that was just a game nearly 42 years ago. Enduring circumstances in life that Washington couldn’t have imagined during his high school years, Washington refuses to be shattered. Instead, he is emboldened by the thought that the God he trusts will somehow get him through this time of uncertainty, when he must sit for three dialysis sessions a week.
“It’s instilled in me and, the main thing is I just have a strong faith in God,” he said. “And I just know he won’t put anything more on you than you can stand.
“I look at this as my journey in life. This is something I have to go through and I just stay optimistic about it because I know if I do everything I can, then, hopefully, he’ll see me through and help me get through this.
“And even if he doesn’t, I’ve had a great life. God has been so good to me. I’ve experienced things that a lot of people haven’t experienced. My mom taught me to never give up and I won’t give up.”
