Peter Jackel: Choice for best girls basketball player in 2000s Krystal clear

Ellis went on to play professionally in Greece, Ireland and Slovakia and has found a way to remain in basketball into her 30s. She became a high school basketball official who developed so much respect that she was chosen to a work a Division 2 state semifinal in 2019 between Beaver Dan and Hortonville at the age of 31.

And even though she has traded her basketball uniform for a striped shirt, Ellis continues to inspire on a basketball court. Said Bill Topp, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Editor of Racine-based Referee Magazine: “It’s great to see someone that played at such a high level in the officiating ranks. Too often, former players don’t think of officiating as an option to stay in the game. Seeing athletes like Krystal officiate can and will inspire others to give officiating a try.”

The other four Brittany Holterman, Prairie, 2004

How outstanding was Holterman during Prairie’s WIAA Division 4 championship season in 2003-04? She beat out Krystal Ellis as the county’s player of the year after Ellis had won it as a sophomore the year before. She also earned first-team AP All-State honors after making the fourth team as a junior.