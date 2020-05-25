Peter Jackel: Choice for best girls basketball player in 2000s Krystal clear

Starting in the 2000s, one of the smallest high schools in Racine County became a power base for elite girls basketball players.
Prairie, which won the only state championship by a county girls program that decade, featured three players who were named All-State — Brittany Holterman, Liz Biland and Alana Trotter. Holterman and Trotter were named the All-Racine County Player of the Year and all three went on to play for Division I programs.
Waterford featured a brilliant point guard in Racine native Rae Lin D’Alie, who fell just short of leading the Wolverines to the 2006 WIAA Division 1 championship before becoming a four-year starter at Wisconsin.
But there’s no question who the Player of the Decade for the 2000s was in Racine County, in my opinion. I would also put that player on the Mount Rushmore of girls basketball for this county.
Player of the Decade Krystal Ellis, St. Catherine’s, 2005
This offensive machine arrived at St. Catherine’s with a big burst, helping St. Catherine’s to the WIAA Division 2 championship game as a freshman in March 2002. The Angels lost to Two Rivers 67-52 that day at the University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison despite 14 points, four assists, four steals and a block by Ellis.
But that was just the start for the 5-foot-7 Ellis. She earned first-team AP All-State honors each of the next three seasons. She left as St. Catherine’s all-time leading scorer. She also became Marquette’s all-time leading scorer with 1,940 points — a record she held for more than 10 years. And last fall, she was inducted into the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
To put it simply, Ellis knew how to take over games. As longtime Union Grove coach Rob Domagalski said, “She was St. Cat’s and she was Racine County when it came to basketball. We had a couple opportunities when we played them close and she would just take over.”
Yes, that was what Krystal Ellis was all about. Take Dec. 17, 2004 at St. Catherine’s John F. McGuire Gymnasium, when the Angels rallied from a 17-point deficit to defeat Union Grove 57-51. All Ellis did that night was score 19 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter.
As a sophomore, she averaged 18.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.4 blocks in what was her first All-State season. And she only got better from there.
As a junior, when she led the Angels back to the state semifinals, Ellis averaged 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 assists. Her senior season was cut short by a disciplinary issue, but Ellis still three-peated as a first-team All-State player by averaging 24.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
She got off to a slow start at Marquette, but after finding a comfort zone midway through her freshman season, she became a consistent scorer for the rest of her college career. Ellis was a two-time first-team all-Big East Conference selection and was honorable mention All-America. He crowning achievement at Marquette was leading the Golden Eagles to the WNIT championship in 2008. In a 69-64 semifinal victory over Kentucky, Ellis scored 40 points.
Ellis went on to play professionally in Greece, Ireland and Slovakia and has found a way to remain in basketball into her 30s. She became a high school basketball official who developed so much respect that she was chosen to a work a Division 2 state semifinal in 2019 between Beaver Dan and Hortonville at the age of 31.
And even though she has traded her basketball uniform for a striped shirt, Ellis continues to inspire on a basketball court. Said Bill Topp, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Editor of Racine-based Referee Magazine: “It’s great to see someone that played at such a high level in the officiating ranks. Too often, former players don’t think of officiating as an option to stay in the game. Seeing athletes like Krystal officiate can and will inspire others to give officiating a try.”
The other four Brittany Holterman, Prairie, 2004
How outstanding was Holterman during Prairie’s WIAA Division 4 championship season in 2003-04? She beat out Krystal Ellis as the county’s player of the year after Ellis had won it as a sophomore the year before. She also earned first-team AP All-State honors after making the fourth team as a junior.
Sure, Ellis was as outstanding as ever for St. Catherine’s. But the 5-10 Holterman, a senior forward that season, averaged 14.8 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.6 steals in leading the Lady Hawks to a 22-3 record and the program’s only state championship to date. In Prairie’s 57-44 victory over South Shore March 13, 2004 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, Holterman had one of her typical performances. She played all 32 minutes and finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals and just one turnover.
One day earlier, Holterman had gone 10 for 12 from the floor and scored 26 points in the Lady Hawks 57-51 victory over Eau Claire Regis. Russ Ryan, coach of Regis, could not have been more impressed.
“I thought this year, D-4 was clearly heads above the other divisions when it came to team play and she was one of the best players out there,” Ryan said. “She had a great game against us. She knows how to take the ball to the hole, she’s extremely quick and fast and, of all the players I’ve seen, she’s a true Division I player.”
Holterman proved to be just that. Signing with Division I Dayton, Holterman became a starter as a junior. She went out on top as a senior, averaging 10.5 points and 5.0 rebounds for the 25-9 Flyers during the 2007-08 season.
Holterman was also a dominating soccer player at Prairie. She a two-time player of the year in the county and scored 36 goals as a senior. She finished with a county record 130 goals.
Liz Biland, Prairie, 2004
In terms of being physical inside, the 6-2 Biland would probably rank with any girl who ever played in the county. That was evident in her final high school game, when Biland might have produced her signature performance with the stakes at their highest: Prairie’s 57-44 victory over South Shore in the Division 4 championship game.
Playing all 32 minutes, Biland went 9 for 19 from the floor and finished with 20 points, 22 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Her intimidating inside presence played a huge role in South Shore going just 19 for 64 from the floor, including 2 for 15 from 3-point range. Jolene Anderson, who is the third-leading scorer in state history among girls, went 8 for 29 that day.
In a 64-46 victory over Whitnall during the regular season, Biland produced 15 points, 14 blocked shots, 10 rebounds and five assists. She earned fourth-team All-State honors as a senior after averaging 11.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 blocks.
“The biggest thing Liz gave us was that defensive stopper in the back,” Prairie coach Melody Owsley said in 2004. “Other teams knew that if they were going to get to the basket, they would have to go through Liz Biland.”
Biland received a scholarship to play for Southern Mississippi, where Brett Favre had played quarterback. She was a starter most of her four seasons in Hattiesburg. As a senior, she averaged 7.3 points and 4.5 rebounds as the only senior on a team that went 21-14.
Rae Lin D’Alie, Waterford, 2006
To say the least, D’Alie had the genes. In 1999, her brother, Sam, was a second-team All-State wide receiver for Horlick. A little more than six years later, D’Alie out-did Sam by earning first-team honors as a senior point guard for Waterford. And she almost delivered a state championship to the Wolverines, who had one of the most dominant programs in the state during the 1980s.
On March 11, 2006, D’Alie led Waterford to the Division 1 state championship game at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. She had carried the Wolverines on her back all season, but the magic ran out for her that night. Kaitlyn Bettiga, a sophomore who didn’t start, stole the ball from D’Alie with about 10 seconds remaining and went in for a layup, giving Ashwaubenon a 37-35 victory.
D’Alie, just 5-3, averaged 15.0 points, 6.4 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 3.8 steals for the 22-5 Wolverines that season.
“She’s one of those kids who comes around once in a blue moon and I hope every coach gets a chance to coach someone like her,” Waterford coach Mark Peperkorn said that season. “You never replace someone like that. There’s no way. She’s meant so much to this program, so much to this school and so much to this community.”
Based on her success that season, D’Alie was a late recruit for Wisconsin. She started 131 of 132 games during her college career, setting the program record for consecutive games played and started. She finished her college career ranked second in career assists (483) and sixth in assists per game (3.66).
D’Alie has played professionally in Italy for the last several seasons. She was playing in that country until March, when the COVID-19 pandemic ended her season and she returned to her Waterford home.
She was named the women’s Most Valuable Player after leading Italy to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup 2018 Tournament in the Phillippines in June 2018.
Alana Trotter, Prairie, 2006
A key member of Prairie’s 2004 WIAA Division 4 championship team as a sophomore, the 5-8 Trotter helped keep the Lady Hawks competitive after the graduation of All-State players Brittany Holterman and Liz Biland.
As a junior, she led Prairie to a 15-8 record during the 2004-05 season and was named the county’s player of the year after averaging 18.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 steals. The Lady Hawks slipped to a 12-10 record the following season, but Trotter still earned third-team All-State honors after averaging 18.7 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals.
“Obviously, without Alana, we would have struggled more,” Prairie coach Melody Owsley said that season. “Alana improved her performance each game. As the season went on, things became easier for the younger kids and it was because of Alana. Alana stepped up her game and gave us scoring every single night.”
After one season at Ohio University, Trotter transferred to Wisconsin as a walk-on in 2007, where she came off the bench for three seasons. She went on to follow in her father’s footsteps and became a doctor. She practices in Milwaukee.
Best of the rest
Jineen Williams, Case, 2007
Jaleesa Trussell, Case, 2008
Kayleigh Veltus, Union Grove, 2007
Priscilla Poole, Park, 2002
Christy Kuzia, St. Catherine’s, 2004
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@lee.net
