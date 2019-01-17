Practice was just starting Thursday afternoon and Wally Booker’s class was in session.
The 73-year-old coach of the Case High School girls basketball team used a ball cart as his podium as he laid it on the line with his assembled players. Each of them are at least 55 years younger than the grandfatherly man speaking, but he bridges any generation gap with tough love and respect.
And their eyes were fixed on this man as he challenged them.
The subject was this: The Eagles have won six straight since a 1-4 start, but a Southeast Conference showdown against state power Oak Creek at Oak Creek looms Friday night. Are his girls interested in continuing this run or are they going to just concede after getting blown out by the Knights 69-31 Nov. 30?
“Ninety,” Booker started with a forceful tone. “Ninety, ninety, ninety. They’ve won 90 conference games in a row. Now, I would say out of any team in the conference, they fear us more than anybody. But if we go in believing that, then it does you no good at all.
“We’ve got to do all the little things. We’ve got to rebound. We’ve got to play great defense. And the basketball has to be shared. We don’t care who gets the points as long as we get them.”
As Booker spoke, players who could easily tune out someone who might be a geezer in their eyes listened intently. They might not always like this old-school taskmaster who doesn’t hesitate to call them out in on-the-record post-game comments when he doesn’t believe they are dedicated enough. But they never stop listening.
And they know when practice ends, that blunt guy who held them accountable for absolutely everything they did on that practice floor is going to be there for them when they struggle in life. And he’s going to send them out of Case as better people.
Take sophomore Bre Jones. She has a 3.7 grade-point average and wants to be a police officer.
Take senior Jasmine Malone. She also has a 3.7 GPA and aspires to be nurse practitioner.
Another example is junior Ariyah Brooks. She has a 3.5 GPA and plans to pursue a career as an anesthesiologist.
They call him “Coach Wop,” his favored nickname since the once bow-legged Booker was tagged “Wigglewop” by a relative as a kid. They love him even though they sometimes despise him.
“He’s like our granddad,” Jones said. “He’s like a father to us in school, outside of school. Any problems we have, we come to him.”
Booker, a man who prides himself in telling his players what they need to hear instead of what they want to hear, wasn’t going to win any popularity contests with his players in December. A talented roster of players wasn’t winning games and Booker didn’t hesitate to call them out for print.
Losing their four games by margins of 23, 20, 38 and 13 points was simply unacceptable.
“A player makes the most improvement from March to November and these girls just aren’t playing in the summer,” Booker was saying at the time.
The truth hurts. But his players listened.
“When he says we haven’t worked hard in the summertime, we can’t really complain because it’s true,” Malone said. “But I feel we kind of take that as motivation and now we can prove it to him that we can work just as hard.”
They’ve done just that. Going into a tough stretch against Oak Creek and Franklin in its next two games, Case is no longer underachieving. After a 67-54 loss to Franklin Dec. 7, the Eagles were dead in the water at 1-4. They have since improved to 7-4.
“You tell kids how good they can be if they want to put in the work,” Booker said. “So I told them, ‘Look. I’m through pumping you up. I’m through telling you how good you are. I’m going to let you figure out how good you want to be — how good you can be.’
“And I think they’re starting to figure that out.”
That’s why Booker has no intention of stepping away any time soon even when he could be smelling the roses at this stage of his life. The 1965 Park graduate, who didn’t go on to college, feels a calling in his life to help set up his players for a better life.
He wants each of them to go on to college. He wants them to make the most of their lives. And he’ll be there for them as they try to figure things out.
“The way I approach them is, ‘I won’t lie to you. I’m going to tell you the truth whether you like it or not,’ “ Booker said. “That’s just the way I am. I learned it from old-school coaches. John Wooden has always been my favorite coach. John Thompson. Bobby Knight.”
But with the bluntness comes genuine love. Take Malone, whose father is in prison for murder. Booker has been like a second father to her and has helped her realize what she has to offer in this world.
“He’s made a great impact in my life,” she said. “I haven’t really had a man role model in my life and I feel he really filled that in for me. With him being older, I look at him as my grandpa.
“When it’s my birthday, he’ll give me a card that says, ‘From Grandpa.’ He gives me that role that I never had.”
Brooks sees Booker as a man who continuously dangles a carrot for her in terms of realizing her potential.
“He told me I could be a really good basketball player and I could be really good outside of basketball,” she said. “He said I can be whatever I want to be, whatever I put my heart to. And that I will be successful in life.”
That’s what makes it all so worthwhile for Booker.
“This is something I love to do and I think it helps keep me young,” Booker said. “I want to do this until they kick me out.”
