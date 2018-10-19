MILWAUKEE — As was the case with another 84-year-old gentleman who stood at this same podium a week earlier, Bud Selig has earned the right to feel golden in his golden years.
Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker, who charmed his audience a week earlier during a pre-game press conference, is a beloved icon. Perspectives have been far more mixed with Selig, the man who hired Uecker in 1971 and the man who sat at that same podium on Friday.
Selig is the former Brewers owner who brought baseball back to Milwaukee five years after the Braves’ cold departure devastated that city. Robin Yount and Paul Molitor would have forged their Hall-of-Fame identities elsewhere if not for Selig bringing the cash-strapped Seattle Pilots here in 1970. Henry Aaron wouldn’t have made a triumphant Milwaukee homecoming, which helped salve the gaping wounds left by the Braves. Uecker wouldn’t have owned this state for nearly a half century. And some other team would have represented the American League in the 1982 World Series.
But he’s also the former thin-skinned, defensive Major League Baseball Commissioner detractors insist pushed through a new stadium largely on the backs of taxpayers. He’s the one who looked he other way while the turnstiles were clicking during a steroids era that permanently tainted the game. He oversaw the shortsighted concept of awarding home-field advantage in the World Series to the winner of the All-Star Game.
Whether you’re a Bud fan or a Bud basher, you have plenty of company. There’s all kinds of room on both sides of the fence,
But Friday was a night that has been so rare in the 49-year history of a franchise that has lost far more than it has won. People were deliriously happy as the Brewers moved to within one victory of the World Series following a 7-2 victory over Los Angeles Dodgers.
Think about that. People were happy in a world that seems more angry and divisive than ever. If the Brewers somehow complete this mission Saturday night, there will be dancing in the streets and there will be champagne flowing before that daunting journey to Fenway Park.
And like it or not, this wouldn’t have been happening without the man who used to smoke cigars and sell cars.
Selig again told the story during his press conference. But even if the narrative is as worn as an old “Saturday Night Fever” album, it still holds up after all these years.
“I will say this with great emotion,” Selig said. “When I think of the five and half years it took to get this club, battling against all odds that I was too young to understand, almost insurmountable, and all the years that happened and now with Mark (Attanasio) running the club, it’s a great story.
“And so, what the hell, I can’t sit here and tell you I’m not rooting for the Brewers. I’m paced. I’m worn out. This is only Game 6 and I hope to be here (Saturday) for Game 7.
“So it’s been great for Milwaukee, great for Wisconsin and I think it’s great for baseball. And I’ve heard from a surprising number of people and and clubs who are enjoying this.”
On this night, when Selig was honored with throwing out the first pitch, he deserved to take a bow — just as Uecker did last week.
How many of us get to pack as much into our lives as he did into his 84 years? He’s enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame. His statue will be on display at Miller Park long after he has passed on. The Brewers have retired No. 1 in his honor.
Without him, we’d still be lamenting about the Braves having abandoned Milwaukee for Atlanta. Maybe condominiums would be standing where Miller Park stands. There wouldn’t be that sizzling-hot rivalry with the Chicago Cubs. And major league teams would be flying over Milwaukee for road games in other cities.
Yes, Selig has plenty of detractors, as all movers-and-shakers usually do.
But to consider how different it would be in Milwaukee had this man never come along, well, that’s pretty daunting.
“It’s a tough job,” Selig said when reflecting on his time as commissioner. “I learned early on that no matter what you do, somebody was going to be mad. You can almost count on that. And I’ve seen people write things which, in my younger days, I’d call you.
“But overall, the game is really in damn good shape. But can there be room for improvement? You bet there can. And they’ll continue to do that.
“As for my legacy, I know what I’d write, but I’m going to let the historians do that.”
