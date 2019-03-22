As the NBA’s season winds down to its final weeks, it’s a neck-and-neck race for the league’s Most Valuable Player Award.
There’s the Rockets’ James Harden, a left-handed sharpshooter who scored 30 points or more in a remarkable 30 straight games and has five of the NBA’s six highest scoring performances this season. He’s averaging eight more points than anyone else in the league, is second in steals, seventh in assists and has kept an injury-decimated team in the playoff race.
And then there’s the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is the best player on the best team in the NBA this season.
Isn’t that enough to settle this issue here and now?
No one is disputing the greatness of Harden, who is averaging almost six more points a game than last season, when he was named MVP.
But he is not the defender Antetokounmpo is nor does he involve his teammates as well. With Antetokounmpo as the centerpiece, the Bucks have the best defensive efficiency rating in the NBA this season (Houston is 20th) and are fourth best offensively.
Furthermore, the narrative of the Bucks being the NBA’s best team is a story line that just can’t be topped this season.
Hey, these are the Bucks, a cold-weather, small-market team that ranks among the least desirable destinations for any NBA player. It has been Antetokounmpo who has transformed this franchise from a team that rarely sees May into one that could play well into June.
Dare it be suggested that the Bucks could be contending for the NBA championship behind this 6-foot-11 nightmare of a matchup? How can they possibly be ruled out after the body of work they have produced this season?
And it has started with Antetokounmpo. With him on the floor, the Bucks have gone 49-16. Without him, they are 4-3.
They have also held their own against the mighty Western Conference, going 18-9 so far. In their only game against the Rockets so far, the Bucks won 116-109 Jan. 9 at Houston despite 42 points from Harden.
None of this would have been possible without Antetokounmpo.
Fifty years ago this spring, the Bucks lucked into the services of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after the Suns called “heads” during a flip of a coin. The coin came up tails and the Suns settled for Neil Walk while the Bucks came away with a superstar with the first pick of the 1969 NBA draft who would lead them to the NBA championship within two years.
Monumental fortune finally came the Bucks’ way 44 years later.
They lucked into Antetokounmpo’s services with the 15th pick of the 2013 NBA draft — behind such flameouts as Anthony Bennett, Ben McLemore and Trey Burke — and he has progressed at a staggering rate.
Just 18 when he was drafted, Antetokounmpo’s scoring average since his rookie season has been 10.0, 14.6, 17.2, 23.2, 26.3 to 27.5. His rebounding average has progressed at a similar rate.
And with the arrival of coach Mike Budenholzer, a former NBA Coach of the Year who has maximized Antetokounmpo’s vast potential, this is a different team. Budenholzer, who is from the esteemed Gregg Popovich coaching tree, introduced a winning culture on and off the court after the failed regime of Jason Kidd.
Budenholzer has gotten his his team to buy into a team-first philosophy that stresses defense. His players appear to get along and share the ball. That’s something to see in the NBA these days.
Since Abdul-Jabbar forced the Bucks to trade him in 1975 after claiming he was “culturally deprived,” in Milwaukee, superstars have been in short supply for this team.
Maybe their greatest since Abdul-Jabbar’s departure was Sidney Moncrief, a five-time NBA All-Star and two-time Defensive Player of the Year. Others who were among the Bucks’ greatest players after 1975 were Ray Allen, Terry Cummings, Marques Johnson, Michael Redd and Glenn Robinson.
But none of those players could match the transcendent presence Antetokounmpo has been. At the age of just 24, he had made a difference with the Bucks that hasn’t been seen in Milwaukee since Abdul-Jabbar won the MVP in 1974.
It’s been 45 years since that happened. And the Bucks finally have a player who truly has earned the right to be their second MVP winner.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
