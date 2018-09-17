Going into the All-Star break, the Milwaukee Brewers had lost eight of 10 games and were seemingly drifting into another underwhelming season.
With less than two weeks before the end of the regular season, these same Brewers are tightening their grasp on a National League wild card and still have a shot at toppling the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central Division. It’s looking more and more that an organization that has seen the postseason just four times in 48 seasons in Milwaukee will actually hold up during crunch time.
The Brewers won four of six against the Chicago Cubs in two crucial series this month. And they are holding up despite a piecemeal pitching staff that has been saved by the inspired offseason signing of journeyman Jhoulys Chacin (as an aside, do you think Cubs boss Theo Epstein is kicking himself for not signing Chacin for $15.5 million rather than sinking $164 million into the dual disaster of Yu Darvsh and Tyler Chatwood?)
But the success in Milwaukee starts with Christian Yelich, the outfielder with the sweet left-handed stroke who should be named the National League’s MVP in November.
The other contenders are Javy Baez of the Cubs, Matt Carpenter of the St. Louis Cardinals, Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies. All offer compelling credentials to the voters who will eventually sort out who is best.
But the most persuasive narrative belongs to Yelich, who has carried a franchise which has achieved middling success for a half century with his brilliant second half. Since the All-Star break, Yelich has hit .343 with 13 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs, 46 RBIs and a remarkable 1.107 OPS.
He had an 11-game hitting streak. He went 6 for 6 on Aug. 26 against the Cincinnati Reds Aug. 29. And this former Gold Glove outfielder with the Miami Marlins has committed just three errors while seeing time at all three positions.
That’s the kind of stuff a Most Valuable Player does.
One could quibble that Yelich is only 10th among RBI leaders in the National League with 89, but he usually hits first or second in the order.
And back in 1988, Kirk Gibson was named the NL’s Most Valuable Player despite driving in just 76 runs. But he was the heart and soul of a Los Angeles Dodgers team that won the World Series that year, just as Yelich is for the Brewers this season.
What are the arguments against the other contenders when compared to Yelich?
- Baez has admittedly had a breakthrough season for the Cubs. But he has 147 strikeouts with just 25 walks and his on-base average is a pedestrian .328. The argument could also be made that Baez hasn’t had to carry the talent-laden Cubs to the degree Yelich has carried the Brewers.
- Carpenter is a tremendous player with a .381 on-base average, a league-leading 35 homers and 101 runs. He’s the only player in the National League who leads Yelich in offensive Wins Above Replacement. But the Cardinals have been slipping after a second-half surge and could be kept out of the playoffs by Yelich’s Brewers.
- Goldschmidt has finished second twice in the NL Most Valuable Player voting and was third once, so he’s been a force for quite some time. And he is on pace to achieve his greatest offensive season. No quibbles here if Goldschmidt wins the MVP, but his second half of the season doesn’t approach the numbers Yelich has put up.
- It’s not Arenado’s fault that he plays in the thin air of Denver, which dramatically inflates offensive numbers. Nevertheless, he plays in Denver. Also, as with the case with Goldschmidt, his second half doesn’t come close to what Yelich has achieved since the All-Star break.
All the narrative points to Yelich winning the MVP. How refreshing that would be for Brewers fans to have another winner — and without the steroids shadow that tainted this team’s most recent MVP, Ryan Braun.
Here are my predictions for the other awards:
NL CY YOUNG: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets. Back in 1987, I thought Nolan Ryan should have won the Cy Young when he went 8-16 for the Houston Astros. He led the NL in ERA (2.76) and strikeouts (270 in 211⅔ innings). It’s just that he played on a bad team and that wasn’t taken into account.
But we’re thankfully in an age where more factors are being taken into account when voting for awards. Take 2010, when Felix Hernandez won the AL Cy Young despite going just 12-11.
The same consideration should be given to deGrom, who is just 8-9, but has a spectacular 1.78 ERA with the crummy Mets.
AL MVP: I was thinking Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox should win a good part of this summer. By my allegiance has switched to his teammate J.D. Martinez. With a .328 batting average, 41 homers and 122 RBIs, Martinez has a shot at the triple crown and the Red Sox, of course, have been sensational this season.
AL CY YOUNG: How can it not be Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays? Considering he entered this season with an 11-15 record, he wasn’t well known back in April. But he is now that he has a 19-5 record with a 2.03 ERA.
