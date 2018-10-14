A smorgasbord of thoughts as we wait and see if the lights of Miller Park will again be switched on this fall:
Let’s just hope that history works in the Milwaukee Brewers’ favor this week.
Since the league championship series expanded to seven games in 1986, the winner of Game 1 of the NLCS has won 23 of the 32 matchups. The Brewers took care of that Friday night with their 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But their assignment is daunting this week. If they don’t win at least one of the three games in Los Angeles, there won’t be a sixth game of the series Friday night at Miller Park. And they are matched Monday night against Walker Buehler, one of the best young pitchers in baseball with a 2.62 earned run average and 151 strikeouts in 137⅓ innings.
There will also certainly be another appearance from Clayton Kershaw in Game 5 Wednesday. Kershaw is just 30, but he will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer even if he never throws another pitch.
And the entire staff will have the benefit of pitching in Dodger Stadium, one of the greatest pitcher-friendly parks in baseball history.
While the Dodgers’ pitching staff will be a major concern for the Brewers, so will their own staff. The Dodgers are giving strong indications that they’re figuring out the Brewers relievers, which doesn’t bode well for this series making it back to Milwaukee.
Jeremy Jeffress, one of the Brewers’ most reliable relievers during the offseason, has especially been a concern. It will be interesting to see how much Brewers manager Craig Counsell gives him the ball for the rest of this series.
It will also be interesting to see how quick Counsell will pull Wade Miley if the lefty gets the chance to pitch again in this series and pitches as well as he has. Pulling Miley in the sixth inning didn’t work so well for Counsell Saturday night.
“I think one of the things we’ve told you is that our guys are all important and the way we’re going to use our pitching is that we gotta count on those guys,” Counsell said after Saturday night’s 4-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Will the Brewers be able to count on them? That remains to be seen.
Farewell, Jimmy
I must confess that I don’t like what has become of the National Football League.
Long gone is the simple, but brutal artistry of teams pounding opponents into submission with a relentless rushing attack, only to work in that killer pass at the opportune time. In its place are relaxed defensive rules that have dumbed down the NFL into a video game each week for the sake of of the almighty TV ratings.
That’s why it was especially hard to see the passing of Packers Hall-of-Fame fullback Jim Taylor Saturday. The old films of Taylor setting up behind Jerry Kramer and Fuzzy Thurston for another flawlessly-executed power sweep and then weaving through cracks of daylight is still sheer poetry in motion to see after all these years.
Lombardi elevated simplicity into an art form during his nine seasons in Green Bay and he forced his players to practice that sweep until it was in their dreams.
Rest in peace, Jimmy. I just wish your final season would have been spent on Vince Lombardi’s historic 1967 team in Green Bay. Instead, you were consistently running into brick walls for the expansion New Orleans Saints.
A couple of compelling local stories
What at amazing achievement it was for Case freshman Bojana Pozder to win the Division 1 singles championship Saturday at the WIAA State Individual Tournament in Madison.
This community has seen a number of sports programs struggle during the last several years, especially with the public schools. Some programs don’t even have enough athletes to field a competitive team.
And with the huge exception of Prairie, Racine has hardly been known as an epicenter for elite tennis. Until Pozder came along, no player — male or female — from Racine County had won a WIAA Division 1 championship.
Just when I thought I had seen just about everything there is to see, a freshman comes in an pulls off a 39-0 state championship season.
- One of the greatest gentlemen I have associated with in this job is Catholic Central football coach Tom Aldrich, who has been winning with class for more than 25 years.
So it was pleasure that I saw Aldrich lead his team to one of the most impressive 3-6 records I can recall. It was a wonderful comeback after the Hilltoppers went 1-17 the previous two years and were forced to forfeit the last three games of last season because of low numbers.
High school football needs the Tom Aldrichs of this world. May he and his program have many more seasons to go. Countless kids will receive a wonderful education in football and in life from this man if that’s the case.
A cold splash of water
Be truthful now. Did anyone really believe the Wisconsin football team deserved to be ranked fourth in the country in the first AP Top 25 poll of the season?
Paul Chryst is just the right man to be the caretaker for a program that has been pretty impressive for the last 25 years. But the Badgers’ relatively easy 2017 schedule created some unreasonable expectations.
There’s a lot to like about this team and how it conducts its business. It’s just that it has no business being mentioned in the same conversation as the Alabamas, Ohio States and Clemsons in college football.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.